Bleach TYBW episode 15: Major plot developments to expect

Bleach TYBW episode 15 is set to release on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Following the cliffhanger ending of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War -The Separation- episode 1, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the second episode of the title.

The previous episode saw Yhwach declare Ishida Uryu as his successor to the Wandenreich throne. Following that, there was some unrest within the Sternritter as they wanted Jugram Haschwalth to be the next king. However, Yhwach's decision was final, following which the Sternritters attacked Soul Society.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW episode 15?

Jugram Haschwalth will encounter Shunsui Kyoraku

Shunsui Kyoraku and Nano Ise as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 15 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As per the preview, upon infiltrating the Soul Society, Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth is set to encounter the new Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 Shunsui Kyoraku. Given that Shunsui has been newly instated into the position, Yhwach might not consider him a worthy opponent. Thus, the Father of the Quincy must have sent over his subordinate to speak to the new Division 1 Captain.

While it cannot be said if the two are set to fight each other, it can be expected that Jugram will reveal the Sternritter's intention to Shunsui Kyoraku. Following that, he might declare war against the Soul Society.

Hitsugaya and Rangiku are set to encounter Sternritter Bazz-B

Bazz-B as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 15 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As evident from the preview, Squad 10 Captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya and Lieutenant Rangiku Matsumoto are set to face Sternritter Bazz-B in the upcoming Bleach TYBW episode. During the Sternritter's attack, Bazz-B will be given the duty of leading a group of soldiers. During this, he will encounter the two Shinigami.

However, given that Hitsugaya lost his Bankai in the previous part of the anime, the battle could end up being very difficult for the Squad 10 Captain. Thus, the upcoming episode might reveal how Toshiro plans to deal with the absence of his Bankai.

In addition, the episode will also feature battles of other Gotei 13 Captains, including 2nd Division Captain Soifon and 12th Division Captain Kurotsuchi Mayuri.

Bleach TYBW episode 15 may feature a flashback

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 15 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the preview images of Bleach TYBW episode 15 features Jugram Haschwalth during a meeting with his Sternritter. Given that he is already in the Soul Society with Yhwach and Ishida Uryu, it seems chronologically improbable for him to be in a meeting with his Sternritters. Thus, there is a good chance that the upcoming episode will feature a flashback.

The flashback might see the Sternritter Grandmaster instructing his Sternritters on what to do upon infiltrating the Soul Society. He might also address them about the unrest that had been caused after Yhwach declared Ishida Uryu as his successor. Given that the Sternritters had always worked with Jugram, it felt unfair to them that a complete stranger became the successor to the Wandenreich throne.

Bleach TYBW episode 15 will release on July 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

