Bleach TYBW: How did Uryu Survive Auswahlen? explained

The term "Auswahlen" has regained significance with the premiere of Bleach TYBW part 2 - The Separation. Yhwach's decision to name Uryu as his successor was influenced by the fact that Uryu survived this event. That said, considering Uryu's circumstances, how did he survive the incident?

Auswahlen is an ability used by Yhwach to redistribute powers within Quincy. He used the technique to steal powers from all the Impure Quincy and absorb it for himself. This was the same event that led to the deaths of both Ichigo and Uryu's mothers - Masaki Kuroksai and Kanae Katagiri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW: Why was Ishida Uryu an exception to Auswahlen?

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Auswahlen is a technique used by Yhwach to redistribute powers from one Quincy to another. After Yhwach regained his intellect, he used his technique to take away the powers of all Gemischt (Impure) Quincy for himself. Given that Uryu's father Ryuken was an Echt (Pure) Quincy and his mother Kanae Katagiri was a Gemischt Quincy, Uryu was born as a Gemischt Quincy.

Nevertheless, when Yhwach used his Auswahlen technique, for an unrevealed reason, Ishida Uryu survived the incident. Upon learning about the same, Yhwach decided to name him as his successor, believing that he must have some exceptional innate power within him.

Yhwach and Uryu as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As much as Bleach fans would want to know the reason behind Ishida Uryu's exception to Yhwach's technique, the same hasn't been revealed in the manga. As per an interview given by mangaka Tite Kubo, the secret behind why Uryu survived the event would be revealed in the Bleach TYBW anime. As part of this, the anime has already added several anime-original scenes to set up the same.

However, there are several theories as to why Ishida Uryu survived the Auswahlen, the most popular reason being his Schrift. Fans believe that Ishida Uryu possessed his Schrift "Antithesis" as a dormant power, unlike other Sternritter who received their powers when Yhwach bestowed their Schrift upon them.

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Uryu's Schrift "Antithesis" is the ability to reverse a situation. Thus, when Yhwach used his Auswahlen nine years ago, Ishida Uryu's dormant power might have gotten triggered. This must have reversed the effects of Yhwach's ability back to him, causing some of his powers to flow into Uryu. This is the same reason why fans believe that, despite being an Impure Quincy, Uryu became stronger with time.

Soken Ishida as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another theory that fans believe is that Ishida Uryu's survival could be accounted to his grandfather Soken Ishida. Soken Ishida was a Quincy with varied beliefs. Unlike other Quincy, who were against Shinigami, he proposed that they work with them to get rid of the Hollows. Following that, he was also against Quincy evolution, Vollstandig. Thus, he escaped Wandenreich, with a journal filled with details on Yhwach.

Thus, it is to be believed that Soken Ishida knew of Yhwach's Auswahlen and may have made preparations to help Uryu survive the incident. That said, fans will have to wait until the anime reveals what Soken must have done to protect his grandson.

