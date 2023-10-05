Oshi no Ko chapter 129: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 is set to be released on Thursday, October 19, at 12 a.m. JST. The manga will be going on a break next week, hence, the upcoming chapter will be released after a delay of one week. The manga chapter will be available to read on the MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw the '15-Year Lie' script reading begin. During this, the manga revealed all the cast members and their characters. While Gotanda liked the Crow Girl's skills, he was doubtful of her origins. Additionally, he had trouble with the film's final line. The manga chapter also saw the cast members try on their costumes. As expected, Ruby looked identical to Ai Hoshino.

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 may see the filming begin

Release date and time, where to read

Mem-Cho and Frill as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 will be released on Wednesday, October 18, for most fans worldwide. As for fans in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, October 19, at 12 a.m. JST. The release date and timing for the same will subsequently change depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 129 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 a.m., Wednesday, October 18

Central Standard Time: 9 a.m., Wednesday, October 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 18

British Standard Time: 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 18

Central European Time: 4 p.m., Wednesday, October 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 p.m., Wednesday, October 18

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 a.m., Thursday, October 19

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 129 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows users to access all chapters of a series. However, one can access a particular chapter only once. Fans can read the first three and last three chapters of a manga as many times as they want.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 128

Oshi no Ko chapter 128, titled Script Reading, saw all the cast members of the '15-Year Lie' film gather for the script reading. During this, the Crow Girl revealed that she was set to act as Baby Aqua and Ruby in the film. Additionally, her stage name was set to be Tsukuyomi.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

During the script reading, Gotanda could be seen thinking about the Crow Girl. While he liked her acting, she reminded him of Aqua when he was young. Additionally, the film's final line bothered her, as he did not think that it was interpreted correctly.

Later, during the costume fitting, Ruby donned Ai Hoshino's costume and wig, leaving everyone shocked by her resemblance to her mother.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 129?

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 will most likely see the male cast of the film witness Ruby as Ai. It is bound to leave them shocked. Following that, the manga could reveal how the male cast looked in their costumes. A major focus could be Aqua, as he was to dress up Hikaru Kamiki. Right after that, the manga could skip to the filming.

