Oshi no Ko chapter 128: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 128 is set to be released on Thursday, October 5, at 12 am JST. The manga will not be going on a break next week, hence fans can hope to see the aftermath of Aqua's scouting. The chapter will be available to read on the MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw Miyako unveiling the filming schedule for the 15-Year Lie movie. Later, it was revealed that Taishi Gotanda was still looking for a child actor. Fortunately, elsewhere, Aqua encountered Crow Girl and convinced her to play a part in the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Crow Girl's secrets may be revealed in Oshi no Ko chapter 128

Release date and time, where to read

Oshi no Ko chapter 128 will be released on Wednesday, October 4, for most fans worldwide. As for fans in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, October 5, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing for the same will subsequently change depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 128 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, October 4

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, October 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, October 4

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, October 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, October 5

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 128 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows fans to access all chapters of a manga series. However, one can access a particular chapter only once. That said, one can read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga, as many times as they want.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 127

Oshi no Ko chapter 127, titled Scouting a Girl, opened with Miyako explaining the 15-Year Lie movie's filming schedule. Soon after, Miyako explained that Kana's graduation performance was coming close. That's when Ichigo and Kana revealed that they had pushed the date to the end of the year.

Soon after, Taishi Gotanda arrived with the movie script for 15-Year Lie. During his visit, he explained how he had yet to find a child actress.

Elsewhere, Aqua encountered Crow Girl. During their conversation, Aqua found out that the Crow Girl, despite having powers, was just like an ordinary person. Hence, he convinced her to join the movie crew as a cast member.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 128?

Oshi no Ko chapter 128 may be a Crow Girl-centric chapter. Firstly, fans may finally get to learn her real name or the alias she plans to go with during the filming schedule. Thus, fans may finally get to understand the nature of her existence.

Additionally, the manga may also show her interaction with other characters of the series, which may inadvertently allow fans to learn more about her personality and goals.

