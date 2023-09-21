Oshi no Ko chapter 127: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 127 is set to be released on Thursday, September 28, at 12 am JST. The main story of the manga has finally returned after five weeks, and fortunately, it will not be going on a break this week. Fans can read the manga on the MANGA Plus app or by getting hold of the Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Miyako bringing Ichigo back to Strawberry Productions. Soon after, Ichigo revealed to Ruby that Aqua had tricked him. Later, Ichigo helped Miyako with Ruby's schedule. During this, he asked Miyako to keep an eye on Aqua.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Aqua's stance on the controversial promise may be revealed in Oshi no Ko chapter 127

Release date and time, where to read

Oshi no Ko chapter 127 will be released on Wednesday, September 27, for most fans worldwide. As for people in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, September 28, at 12 AM JST. The release date and timing for the same will subsequently change depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 127 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Wednesday, September 27

Central Standard Time: 9 AM, Wednesday, September 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Wednesday, September 27

British Standard Time: 3 PM, Wednesday, September 27

Central European Time: 4 PM, Wednesday, September 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Wednesday, September 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Wednesday, September 27

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Thursday, September 28

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 127 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows fans to access all chapters of a manga series. However, one can access a particular chapter only once. The only other option to read the manga is by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

Recap of Oshi no Ko Chapter 126

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126, titled Management, saw Miyako bringing Ichigo back to Strawberry Productions. When she became Aqua and Ruby's manager, she had Ichigo in charge of them.

Ruby was happy to see that Ichigo had returned. However, as revealed by Ichigo, Aqua tricked him. Ruby became very happy when she heard it as she was led to believe that her brother had brought Ichigo back to the company to help Miyako with her schedule.

Later, Ichigo Saitou reviewed Ruby's work schedule and conveyed to Miyako that they only needed to pick the best work offers for Ruby. Following that, he told her that she had done a good job making Strawberry Productions a reputable company in the industry. Soon after, he asked Miyako to keep an eye on Aqua, given that he was close to being broken.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 127?

Oshi no Ko chapter 127 will most likely focus on Aqua's viewpoint on his controversial promise with Ruby. One of the recent chapters saw Ruby reminding Aqua about Gorou's promise to Sarina. While Aqua's response to the reminder wasn't shown to fans, it seemed like Aqua had given an affirmative answer for the same. Hence, the upcoming chapter may focus on Aqua's perspective.

