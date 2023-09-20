Oshi no Ko chapter 126: Aqua's ploy forces former President to return as a part-timer

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 126, fans saw the return of Ichigo Saitou to Strawberry Productions. With that, he began looking into Ruby's work schedule. While Ichigo had several inputs about the same, he was much more concerned about Aqua.

The previous main story chapter revealed Miyako's past and how Ichigo saved her from being jobless and gave her a career. During this, both of them had a collective dream, however, Ichigo abandoned it after Ai's death. Hence, Miyako conveyed her feelings to Ichigo, urging him to return to the company.

Oshi no Ko chapter 126: Ichigo warns Miyako about Aqua

Oshi no Ko chapter 126, titled Management, started with Miyako announcing a major reshuffle to the company. Firstly, she introduced Ichigo Saitou as a new part-timer, following which she announced several organizational structural changes, which included Ichigo being in charge of everyone while Miyako was set to be Aqua and Ruby's manager.

Ruby Hoshino seemed happy to have Ichigo back in the company. However, as revealed by Ichigo, he was tricked by Aqua. Apparently, it was Aqua who had called Ichigo into the bar that day. Moreover, he was the person who had earlier introduced him to the place, making it his go-to, which is why he wasn't suspecting it. This meant that Aqua had planned the meeting all along.

Ruby was happy when she learned about this, as she was led to believe that Aqua had done all of it for her. She compared Aqua's actions to Gorou Amamiya's, thinking that he hadn't changed since his previous life.

Following that, Oshi no Ko chapter 126 saw Ichigo and Miyako together looking at Ruby's work schedule. As Ruby was very popular, she was receiving a lot of offers. Since Miyako did not want to miss out on such opportunities, she kept accepting all of them. At that point, Ichigo advised her they didn't need to accept all the offers, just the best ones.

With that, Ichigo asked Miyako to get a bigger office so that they could present themselves as a big company. Miyako felt disappointed in herself, as she felt useless after the amount of changes Ichigo demanded. Ichigo immediately retorted, telling her that she had done a nice job, giving the company a good reputation in the industry.

However, Miyako believed that Ichigo was trying to flatter her. Hence, she asked him to do some house chores. Just right after, Ichigo asked Miyako to keep a close eye on Aqua, as he believed that he was broken inside.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 126

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 saw Ichigo warning Miyako about Aqua. While he had successfully tricked Ichigo into returning to Strawberry Productions, Aqua himself wasn't feeling his best. Following his and Ruby's identity reveal, Aqua was left confused about what he was to do next in his mission.

