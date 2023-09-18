Oshi no Ko chapter 126 spoilers and raw scans: Ichigo returns to work with Miyako as he warns her about Aqua

With Oshi no Ko chapter 126 set to be released on Thursday, September 21, the manga is set to see the return of the main story. Thus, it will again focus on Ichigo and Miyako Saitou. After Miyako's outburst in the previous main story chapter, Ichigo has finally returned to Strawberry Productions.

The previous chapter saw Miyako reveal that she was hurt after Ichigo left her alone to follow their collective dream. While Miyako was left with no work, it was Ichigo who gave her a career path and goal. Thus, she wanted Ichigo to return and work on their dream together.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 spoilers: Ichigo begins working on Ruby's schedule

Expand Tweet

As per the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 126, the upcoming chapter will be titled Management. The chapter opened with Miyako announcing some big changes for Strawberry Productions. Firstly, she introduced Ichigo to the staff members as a part-timer. Following that, she shifted her staff's positions, making herself in charge of Aqua and Ruby. With that, she announced Ichigo to be in charge of all of them.

Ruby was glad to see that Ichigo had returned and conveyed to him about the same. That's when Ichigo relayed to Ruby that he was tricked into meeting Miyako. Aqua had introduced Ichigo to the restaurant, making it his regular. Later, he called him to the restaurant, setting him up for a surprise meeting with Miyako.

Expand Tweet

Ruby was really happy with this development as she was led to believe that Aqua had brought Ichigo back to Strawberry Productions for her. Therefore, Ruby decided to understand Aqua's methods and not interfere with his plans.

Later in Oshi no Ko chapter 126 spoilers, Ichigo and Miyako were seen discussing Ruby's schedule. After reviewing the schedule, Ichigo stated that instead of trying to jump at every new opportunity, they needed to get Ruby working only for great opportunities. There was no need to fear losing popularity, and instead, they needed to make better demands from their suitors.

Expand Tweet

As part of it, Ichigo suggested Miyako get a bigger office to make it clear that they were a big company. While Miyako felt disappointed that she could not get a better office for them before, Ichigo reassured her that she did an amazing job. Despite the small office, Miyako managed to make Strawberry Productions into a reputable company.

Miyako believed that Ichigo was trying to make up with her. However, as revealed by Ichigo, that wasn't his intention. With that said, he asked Miyako to keep an eye out for Aqua. According to Ichigo, Aqua was in danger as he believed that he was broken inside.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 126 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 spoilers revealed Ichigo and Miyako's new position in the company. While Miyako was still the head, she took on a subsidiary role to take care of Ruby and Aqua. Meanwhile, Ichigo, who was now a part-timer, was given the role of being in charge of everything. This should help the company organize their talents' work in a much more efficient manner all while allowing Miyako to stay close to her children.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.