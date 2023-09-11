What to expect from Oshi No Ko chapter 126?

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 21, at 12 am JST. With the main story set to return next week, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter focused on Aqua and Ruby as their connected past as Gorou and Sarina revealed Ruby's biggest insecurity. During her life as Sarina, Ruby wanted her hair to be long like Ai's. However, she lost it to her medical treatment. Aqua had forgotten about it and happened to offend her by asking her to tie it up. He later made it up to her by complimenting her hair and helping her dry it.

Oshi No Ko chapter 126: Major spoilers to expect

1) Ichigo Saitou may return to Strawberry Productions in Oshi no Ko chapter 126

The previous main story chapter saw Miyako Saitou finally encountering Ichigo and revealing how she felt upon being abandoned by him. They had a shared dream, but after Ai's death, Ichigo abandoned that dream, thereby leaving Miyako to work toward it all on her own.

With Miyako having trouble with Ruby Hoshino's work schedule, Ichigo might return to Strawberry Productions and help the President in arranging her best talent's work schedule. That said, the chances of Ichigo getting reinstated to his previous position seem low.

2) Aqua's response to Ruby's controversial suggestion could be revealed in Oshi no Ko chapter 126

Up till now, the Oshi no Ko manga has given two instances of Aqua and Ruby acting odd with each other. While the first time was in the main story, the second instance took place in the interlude manga. With this, it is pretty clear that Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari plan on proceeding with the controversial union.

However, fans know that Aqua is not the most transparent character. Hence, he might try to manipulate Ruby to reach his goal. Therefore, the upcoming chapter could possibly reveal how Aqua responded to Ruby's suggestion back in chapter 123. With that, the manga could reveal how Aqua plans to make use of Ruby.

3) The filming may finally begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 126

Considering that there was a big break before Oshi no Ko chapter 126, there is a good chance that manga author Aka Akasaka may want to use this time to skip some events and directly begin the shooting of the Gatonda film. If this were to happen, fans can expect several flashbacks showing fans what happened prior to these developments.

There is also a chance that Ruby might end up meeting Marina Tendouji during the shoot. While Aqua had asked Miyako to avoid such a situation, it is not impossible for the two to stumble into each other during the film's shooting. Additionally, if the filming were to begin, several recurring characters may make their return.

