Frieren anime episode 11: Release date and time

Frieren anime episode 11, titled Winter in the Northern Lands, is set to be released on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television (NTV) and its affiliated syndications. Following that, the episode will be released on various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, etc., for global audiences.

The previous episode of Frieren anime explored Frieren's past through a flashback, showing how she met the legendary mage Flamme. After rescuing the elfen mage, Flamme took her as a mage apprentice and taught her essential magic skills.

Additionally, the title saw the continuation of Frieren vs. Aura, where the former emerged victorious owing to her cunningness. Considering how the episode ended in a dramatic fashion, fans are excited for Frieren anime episode 11 to drop.

Frieren anime episode 11 will see the elfen mage continuing her journey to the Northern Lands

Release date and time

As mentioned, Frieren anime episode 11 will be released on November 17, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television. Fans residing outside Japan can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 17 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, November 17 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 17 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 17 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 17 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 17 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 17 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 17 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 18 12:30 am

Frieren anime episode 11 streaming details

Frieren, as seen in the anime

Anime enthusiasts in Europe, America, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and other regions can stream Frieren anime episode 11 on the Crunchyroll platform. Moreover, fans from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and other countries can watch the same episode on Netflix.

Besides the two popular streaming platforms, anime lovers can go to Bilibili, Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, iQIYI, Amazon Prime, and other platforms to stream Frieren anime episode 11.

A brief recap of Frieren anime episode 10

The previous episode of Frieren anime, titled A Powerful Mage, began with a flashback scene featuring Frieren and her master, Flamme. Following that, the episode cut to the present, showing the aftermath of Fren vs. Lord Lugner.

The mage apprentice's power level confused Lugner, as he couldn't fathom how she possessed so much strength despite having a feeble mana. However, he figured out the trick behind it and called her a coward. Yet Lugner's words didn't bother Fren, as she unleashed another spell to obliterate him.

Frieren and Flamme, as seen in the episode

The episode then moved back to the moment when Flamme met Frieren for the first time. It was revealed how the Demon King's knights had invaded the Elfen mage's village and massacred everything. Only Frieren, who was considered the strongest in her village, stood alive.

Impressed by her strength, Flamme took Frieren in as her mage apprentice. She taught her the basics of magic, including how to curb one's mana. The former emphasized how crucial it was for the mages to hide their mana while fighting against the demons. Being a quick learner, Frieren internalized Flamme's teaching.

A still from the Frieren anime

As per the legendary mage's suggestion, the elfen mage learned to control the mana that emitted from her body. It was also revealed how the mage had taught Frieren the magic to make flower beds on a field.

Following the flashback sequences, the episode saw the continuation of Frieren's battle against Aura. The latter's Scale of Obedience placed both the elfen mage and her souls on the scale. However, to her surprise, the scale was titled in favor of Frieren.

A still from the episode

The elfen mage then displayed her true mana and baffled the demon. Since she had control, Frieren ordered Aura to kill herself and left the scene. The episode ended with the elfen mage coldly walking away from the battle after successfully finishing Aura's life.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 11

A still from the Frieren anime

Notably, the previous installment of Frieren anime covered chapters 21 and 22 from the manga, bringing the Frieren vs. Aura battle to a conclusion. As such, Frieren anime episode 11 is likely to adapt the next two or three chapters of the manga, depending on the pacing.

The upcoming episode, which is titled Winter in the Northern Lands, will see the elfen mage continuing her journey to the northern lands with her party to seek the Aureole. Many more adventures await.

