Attack on Titan finale literally breaks the internet as Crunchyroll server crashes

The incredible hype surrounding the Attack on Titan finale has led the Crunchyroll streaming platform to crash. On November 5, 2023, at 5 pm PT (Pacific Time), the streaming giant announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle that their website was facing intermittent issues.

While they didn't highlight the reason, it wasn't difficult to guess that it was due to the Attack on Titan finale's release, which generated massive traffic on the website. Considering how it was the finale of one of the most popular anime series of the decade, fans expected such an outcome.

Even though Crunchyroll has resolved the issue, the incident only shows how much of an impact Hajime Isayama's magnum opus has on fans. Undoubtedly, MAPPA has done a remarkable job in bringing alive the iconic moments into animation form, which has caused an uproar on social media.

Attack on Titan finale crashed the Crunchyroll website due to high traffic

Expand Tweet

While the highly anticipated Attack on Titan finale aired in Japan on November 5, 2023, at 12 am JST, the English-subtitled version wasn't globally released until 5 pm PT. So, once it dropped on Crunchyroll, several fans complained on X about the site being unresponsive.

They mentioned having difficulty loading the site and the app, which displayed messages such as "Oops, something went wrong." On the other hand, those who managed to get early access to the site didn't face any issues.

Mikasa, as seen in Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Undoubtedly, anime enthusiasts eagerly looked forward to watching how the intricately woven narrative of Hajime Isayama concluded in the anime form. Therefore, as soon as the final installment was released on Crunchyroll, they headed to the site and caused a massive hike in traffic, eventually crashing the servers.

Notably, the streaming giant quickly addressed the issue on their official X handle and confirmed that their website was experiencing "Intermittent issues." However, they assured fans of a quick resolution and asked for their patience. An hour later, the Crunchyroll platform notified everyone through a tweet that they were able to resolve their service issue.

A still from Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Notably, this is not the first time an anime episode crashed Crunchyroll. The previous installment of Attack on Titan also caused a similar incident when it was released. Even then, numerous fans took to social media to address problems regarding the episode's streaming.

Similarly, the Gear 5 of One Piece crashed Crunchyroll's servers not once but twice upon its release. Because it was an incredibly hyped moment in One Piece's history, fans expected it to happen. And now, it has happened once again with the Attack on Titan finale, which only shows the immense craze fans have for this series.

Eren and Armin, as seen in Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Apart from Crunchyroll, the latest and final installment of Attack on Titan had a similar impact on Hulu's servers. Just like Crunchyroll, many fans complained that they were unable to stream the episode on Hulu. Fortunately, both streaming platforms have found a way to fix the issues.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Produced by MAPPA Studios, the Attack on Titan finale has set the internet ablaze. The emotionally charged finale saw some of the best animations that MAPPA ever made and garnered an incredible level of traffic on popular streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll.

The fact that the episode crashed the streaming giant speaks volumes about its popularity. Undoubtedly, Hajime Isayama's magnum opus has become a legendary anime series of all time with its intricate and spellbinding narrative.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.