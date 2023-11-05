Blue Lock chapter 239 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi continues to partner with Hiori

Blue Lock chapter 239 is coming out tomorrow, but there are already a lot of spoilers surrounding Isagi and Hiori's exploits. Since the former had just scored the winning goal against Ubers, people had a lot of expectations from him. This match was also important as both the protagonist and Hiori learned how to dismantle a strong defense, which resulted in their super goal.

Another aspect that needs to be developed in Blue Lock chapter 239 is how Hiori Yo is going to react to his previous desire to quit football. After all, he seemed quite determined to do just that a few chapters ago in the manga but his team-up with Isagi has perhaps sparked a new flame within him. This chapter is expected to address that plot point.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 239.

Blue Lock chapter 239 spoilers: Isagi and Hiori continue to cause mayhem

The spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 239 that were leaked suggest that it is going to show the match between PXG and Manshine City. The leaks also suggest that Itoshi Rin is having a massive performance, which seems to be par for the course regarding his character.

The chapter also reveals the aftermath of Isagi's goal, the reaction of the Ubers team, and how Isagi and Hiori Yo reacted to that event. As mentioned earlier, the chapter should also address the elephant in the room, which is Hiori's desire to quit football. He seemed pretty hyped when Isagi scored and showed some commitment to perform with the rest of the team.

The other match also shows how Nagi and Chigiri have been overwhelmed by the opposition. This was further emphasized by the fact that Itoshi Rin has reached a new level as a player, although the leaks suggest that this is going to be the cliffhanger of the chapter. There is no elaboration on what this means and what it represents for the character moving forward.

The pacing of Blue Lock chapter 239 is also worth taking into account as it is expected to cover a lot of different things and plot points.

It seems to move away from the action of Isagi's match and focuses on what is going on with Nagi and Chigiri's team. It's important to see how this develops the plot moving forward and how it affects the characters in the Blue Lock program.

Hiori Yo's predicament surrounding his future is also very important since the series has invested a lot of time in his character and his desire to quit football.

While it seems likely that he is going to continue with the program, don't put it past this manga to do a massive twist to shock everybody. Be that as it may, most fans are looking forward to seeing what happens now with this chapter.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 239 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 239 has a lot of ground to cover and that includes what is going to happen with the likes of Isagi, Hiori Yo, and Kaiser after the result of their latest match.

It's also going to focus heavily on what is going on with Rin, Chigiri, and Nagi, although that seems to be left for the latter part of the manga. Nonetheless, there's much to look forward to.

