Blue Lock chapter 238 spoilers recently surfaced online and followed up on Isagi and Hiori's evolution, which had been solidified in the previous installment. The chapter finally featured the end of the match against the Ubers that had been going on for almost 30 chapters.

Blue Lock chapter 237 showcased Hiori's evolution and him eventually syncing up with Isagi. Chapter 238 used that synchronization and made Isagi and Hiori into the "Center of the World" with a super goal and instinctual play reminiscent of Sae Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou's super goal during the U-20 arc.

Blue Lock chapter 238 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi and Hiori become the "Center of the World"

Blue Lock chapter 238 spoilers revealed that the installment will be titled Dreamers. The chapter picked up right from the ending of chapter 237 with Hiori somehow suppressing his urge to shoot and directly take a shot. Hiori suddenly started accelerating in hopes of shaking off Ikki Niko, who had given up on a 1 v 1 against Hiori by this point.

Hiori was still trying to shake off Niko and Lorenzo, who rushed to Hiori sensing that he was going to shoot a goal. Although Lorenzo was sure that he had taken the ball from Hiori, the latter just flicked it upwards in order to complete the pass to Isagi. Hiori then came face to face with Barou, claiming that he could see Hiori's options while also mentioning that Hiori couldn't do anything without Isagi.

Aryuu observed Hiori's movement and came to the conclusion he was going to pass to Isagi and kept marking him. Blue Lock chapter 238 spoilers also saw Kaisen sensing the forthcoming pass from Hiori and rushing towards Isagi from the right. But his Aiku, who was standing behind Aryuu was intent on shutting down Kaiser since he already sensed his intentions.

However, Hiori responded to Barou by claiming that he was too slow and that Hiori already had the ideal image in his brain as he prepared a pass. In the meantime, Isagi had made it past Aryuu, Aiku, and Kaiser and was now proceeding toward the goal. Aiku then observed how Hiori wasn't even looking at Isagi and was playing completely based on instincts following the events of chapter 237.

Hiori then made the pass while saying how Isagi would be there if both of them were the real deal. Isagi then scored the super goal with his direct shot while shaking off all of Ubers' defense.

Blue Lock chapter 237 spoilers ended with Hiori's monologue about how he and Isagi will face the world's greatest ideals and meet at the end of their "dream."

Blue Lock chapter 238 spoilers saw Hiroi Yo and Isagi completely syncing up and playing based on instincts. Such a play was last seen during the U-20 arc of the Blue Lock manga when Ryusei Shido and Sae Itoshi scored their super goal against the Blue Lock team, which marked the possible beginning of an iconic duo.

Similarly, this chapter might be the start of another iconic pairing between Isagi and Hiori that will probably persist till the end of the manga. Blue Lock chapter 238 spoilers marked the end of the match against the Ubers, with a super goal that had been hyped up in the last few chapters.

Blue Lock chapter 238 will be officially released on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, for fans worldwide

