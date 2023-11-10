The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6 is scheduled to be aired in Japan on November 11, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans worldwide can stream this fresh installment on Crunchyroll along with previous episodes.

In Episode 5 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and Ru encounter the Stagnant and engage in a conversation with him, where Stagnant warns Will about dragon Valacirca. On their way back to the village, they engaged in a fight with dragon roars and a forest giant, emerging victorious without a sweat. Overall, Episode 5 was an exciting episode for the fans.

Fans of the series eagerly await episode 6, as episode 5 sets the stage for new events and mysteries to be solved. Fans are hoping for more action sequences as Will and his subordinates get ready to fight Valacirca and reclaim the Iron Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6 release date and time

Will and Ru as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6 is all set to release on November 11, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans can watch it on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll for streaming for international fans.

A list of the release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6 according to different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 am on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 am on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Hong Kong Time (HKT): 9 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Expand Tweet

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 5, Will and his thane, Ru, encounter Stagnant, who surprisingly avoids conflict. Stagnant warns Will about the formidable dragon Valacirca, advising against a premature confrontation.

On their journey home, Will and Ru effortlessly triumph over dragon roars. They also encounter a manipulated forest giant, whom Will fixed with his powers. Returning home, he pledges to reclaim the Iron Kingdom and vows to defeat Valacirca. In the episode's conclusion, as they prepare to confront the dragon, Will encounters his light goddess, who assures him protection in his upcoming battle.

What to expect from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 6, fans can look forward to witnessing Will and his team embark on a mission to defeat the dragon Valacirca and regain control of the Iron Kingdom.

Fans can expect a fierce battle and some thrilling action scenes from this upcoming installment, with the suspense surrounding Wills's survival in light of Stagnant's foreboding warning.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.