The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5 is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2023, at 10 pm JST. International audiences can stream this brand-new episode on Crunchyroll along with previous episodes.

In Episode 4 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and his subordinates train with Ru, a newly appointed thane of Will. Ru showcased vigorous progress in his training and reflected his potential, improving with each session. He also accompanied Will on the mission to find a Stagnate. Overall, Episode 4 was an exciting installment for viewers.

Viewers eagerly await the release of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5, hoping for more action sequences and answers to their questions about what will happen next and whether it will be as good as the previous episodes.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5 release date and time

Will with his subordinate (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5 is all set to release on November 4, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans can watch it on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. Global streaming will also be available on Crunchyroll.

A list of the global release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 am on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9 pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 am on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Hong Kong Time (HKT): 9 pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4

Will and Ru as Shwon in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 4 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and his new thane, Ru, trained hard together. Will's subordinates then assisted Ru in his training, and the latter showed remarkable improvement with each session. Will and his subordinates were impressed when Ru managed to deliver a powerful blow to Menel, one of Will's subordinates who had been appointed as Ru's trainer.

After training, Ru expressed his gratitude to Will. Following a long conversation, they set out on a mission to find a stagnate, also known as an undead creature. After wandering through the forest for a long time, they found a cave and decided to enter to investigate. They explored the cave until they found a stagnate, who was also familiar with Will.

What to expect from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

Fans can expect The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 5 to feature some action sequences, as Will and Ru found a stagnate in the cave at the end of episode 4 while on their mission. Since the stagnate approached Will in a threatening manner, it is certain that fans will see a fight between them. As this is Ru's first mission, it will be interesting to see how he fights alongside his master.

