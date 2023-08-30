Secret Mission anime announces cast and more in latest PV

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the Secret Mission anime series released a promotional video that revealed the cast and theme song for the highly anticipated project. While this promotional video is only 15 seconds long, fans can expect longer trailers to be released as the series' October release date draws near.

The Secret Mission anime's full title is Secret Mission ~Sennyu Sosakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~, which translates to The Undercover Agents Will Never Lose. The series serves as a television anime adaptation of Mothica's original manga series. The manga goes by a different title, Sennny Sosakan wa S*x mo Oshigoto desu, which translates to S*x Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job.

The series is being adapted by AnimeFesta, a division of ComicFesta that focuses on adapting their projects, such as Secret Mission, into anime series. The platform also streams anime series of the ecchi variety produced by other studios but mainly focuses on adapting its own content.

Secret Mission anime to star Mei Misono, Jun Shita, and others

The latest promotional video for the Secret Mission anime series announced that the cast list would include Mei Misono as Riko Ikazuvhi and Jun Shita as Keiji Noma. Ikazuchi is the series' star and central protagonist, while Noma is considered a co-protagonist given his central role in the title. It was also announced that Hiina Tenshouin and Airi Sonohara will appear in guest roles.

Misono will also be singing the series' main theme song Secret Mission Love. She also narrates the latest promotional video.

The series is set to debut on Tokyo MX and BS11 in October, with a premium version streaming on the AnimeFesta website. It's unclear if any other streaming services will air the series, but this seems unlikely given the rather explicit nature of the same.

Sauburou Mirua is directing the series and handling series composition and storyboarding at Rabbit Gate Studios. LAZZ is designing the characters, while Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director. Kadokawa's BookWalker website publishes the series in English under the title S*x Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job?

The Secret Mission anime follows undercover agents Riko and Noma, who infiltrate an apartment that's the hideout of a criminal organization. They pretend to be newlyweds but come under suspicion due to the lack of noise from their apartment at night.

The two must then convince the criminals that they're married by sharing intimate moments with each other in their apartment every night. While Riko feels humiliated about this, she endures it and devotes herself to justice.

