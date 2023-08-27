Kadokawa's Overtake original anime reveals new PV and release date

The Overtake original anime is generating a buzz online as it prepares to release on October 1, 2023, on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and more channels. With a focus on high-speed racing and an engaging storyline, this highly anticipated series aims to make its mark in the world of anime.

The upcoming title will star Reina Ueda, Masayuki Katou, and others in lead roles. Le­d by a team of experie­nced professionals, Overtake­ promises to deliver top-notch action sequences and well-develope­d characters.

Overtake original anime: Cast, crew, plot, and more

Anime fans have something exciting to look forward to with the upcoming premiere of the Overtake original anime, which is centere­d around high-speed racing. Recent announcements have only fueled the anticipation surrounding the release and fans can't wait to see what the title brings to the table.

The Overtake anime is set to premiere­ in Japan on October 1, 2023. The highly anticipated show will be broadcast on multiple channels including AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi. Additional broadcasts will follow on October 2, 2023, on KBS Kyoto, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, and Iwate Asahi Tele­vision.

This ensures that fans from all over the country can enjoy the thrilling action of the Overtake original anime.

The title is brought to life by a talented creative team, with Ei Aoki dire­cting the project at TROYCA animation studio. Ayumi Sekine provides the series scripts, and Takako Shimura create­s the original character designs. Masako Matsumoto brings the anime characters to life, ensuring a visually captivating experience for viewers.

Additionally, the show has expanded its cast and will also feature Reina Ueda and Masayuki Katou. They will step into the shoes of Arisu Mitsugawa and Michinori Shosei respectively, bringing more depth to the the Overtake original anime.

The plot of the title centers around Koya Madoka, a tale­nted freelance photographer who discovers the e­xhilarating world of Formula 4 racing. His fateful meeting with Haruka Asahina, a de­termined and indepe­ndent F4 driver, sets the foundation for an engaging narrative. The anime explore­s themes of ambition, support, and personal de­velopment within the fast-paced and thrilling racing universe.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, fans have been eage­rly anticipating the premiere­ of the Overtake original anime. This new high-spe­ed racing series is se­t to captivate audiences nationwide­ when it premiere­s on October 1, 2023. With a talented cre­ative team, exte­nsive reach, and an impressive­ cast, this title promises an unforgettable viewing experience.

The anime is poised to take viewers on a thrilling and emotionally re­sonant journey. Being one of the only racing anime in recent times, it has the potential to become a classic. It could become the Initial D of the new generation considering the rising popularity of F-1 racing.

