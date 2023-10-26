The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain has captivated audiences with its heartfelt and distinctive storyline. The story follows Will, a young boy raised by three undead beings in a city of the dead. Despite his unorthodox upbringing, Will is a kind and compassionate soul who tries to help everyone he stumbles upon.
In Episode 3 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will reminisces about Blood's tales of the dwarves, brimming with excitement to learn more. An old dwarf named Grendir visits Will to express his gratitude for his kindness to the dwarves. Will also meets another dwarf named Ru and decides to appoint him as his Thane. Overall, episode 3 was an exciting installment for viewers.
Fans of the anime are excited for the release of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4. The episode is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2023, at 10 pm JST.
The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4 is scheduled for release on October 28, 2023, at 10 pm JST. It will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. Global streaming will also be available on Crunchyroll.
A list of the global release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4:
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
- India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am on Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Hong Kong Time (HKT): 9 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023
The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:
- Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 4: October 28, 2023
- Episode 5: November 4, 2023
- Episode 6: November 11, 2023
- Episode 7: November 18, 2023
- Episode 8: November 25, 2023
- Episode 9: December 2, 2023
- Episode 10: December 9, 2023
- Episode 11: December 16, 2023
- Episode 12: December 23, 2023
A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 3
In episode 3 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will has a flashback from the past in which his knowledge about the dwarves expands as he listens to Blood's stories with great interest. Grinder, an elderly dwarf, pays a visit to express gratitude for Will's kind treatment towards their community.
During this encounter, Will has the pleasure of meeting Ru, another dwarf. He witnesses Ru being brutally attacked by two drunk men. Without hesitation, he steps in to protect Ru.
Will also uses his medical skills to heal the ill father of the restaurant owner. This act of kindness earns gratitude from the owner and his family, who express their appreciation by offering Will and Ru a meal. Once they finish their meal, Will extends an invitation to Ru, asking him to take on the role of his trusted ally. With enthusiasm, Ru gladly accepts the offer.
Impressed by Ru's skills, helping nature, and loyalty, Will appoints him as his Thane. In the meantime, Will discovers the historical account of a past invasion of the Iron Country and the selfless act of the king who sacrificed himself to ensure the dwarves' safety.
As Will continues to mature and develop his leadership abilities, he surrounds himself with a capable and dedicated team in preparation for his upcoming expedition to the Holy Land.
