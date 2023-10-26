The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain has captivated audiences with its heartfelt and distinctive storyline. The story follows Will, a young boy raised by three undead beings in a city of the dead. Despite his unorthodox upbringing, Will is a kind and compassionate soul who tries to help everyone he stumbles upon.

In Episode 3 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will reminisces about Blood's tales of the dwarves, brimming with excitement to learn more. An old dwarf named Grendir visits Will to express his gratitude for his kindness to the dwarves. Will also meets another dwarf named Ru and decides to appoint him as his Thane. Ove­rall, episode 3 was an exciting installment for viewers.

Fans of the anime are excited for the release of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4. The episode is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2023, at 10 pm JST.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4 will be released on October 28, 2023, in Japan

Ethelbald and Will as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4 is sche­duled for release on October 28, 2023, at 10 pm JST. It will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. Global streaming will also be available on Crunchyroll.

A list of the global release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 4:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Hong Kong Time (HKT): 9 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Expand Tweet

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 3

A still from episode 3 of the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 3 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will has a flashback from the past in which his knowledge about the dwarves expands as he listens to Blood's stories with great interest. Grinder, an elderly dwarf, pays a visit to express gratitude for Will's kind tre­atment towards their community.

During this encounter, Will has the pleasure of me­eting Ru, another dwarf. He witnesses Ru being brutally attacked by two drunk men. Without hesitation, he steps in to protect Ru.

Will also uses his medical skills to heal the­ ill father of the restaurant owne­r. This act of kindness earns gratitude from the­ owner and his family, who express their appreciation by offering Will and Ru a meal. Once they finish their meal, Will exte­nds an invitation to Ru, asking him to take on the role of his truste­d ally. With enthusiasm, Ru gladly accepts the offer.

Impresse­d by Ru's skills, helping nature, and loyalty, Will appoints him as his Thane. In the meantime, Will discovers the historical account of a past invasion of the­ Iron Country and the selfless act of the­ king who sacrificed himself to ensure the dwarves' safety.

As Will continues to mature and develop his leadership abilities, he surrounds himself with a capable and dedicated team in preparation for his upcoming expe­dition to the Holy Land.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.