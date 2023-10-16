The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 3 is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, a popular anime streaming platform.
The second episode of the anime met fans' expectations with its breathtaking animation, engaging plot, and heartwarming character development. As fans eagerly await episode 3, they can hopefully expect this new installment to meet their expectations, just like the previous ones.
The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, a captivating anime series, made its comeback with a second season. Directed by Akira Iwanaga and animated by OLM and Sunrise Beyond, this season promises stunning animation, enthralling action sequences, and heartwarming character development that will captivate audiences of all ages.
Release date and time, where to watch
The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 3 is scheduled to release on October 21, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans can catch it on various channels in Japan, including AT-X and Tokyo MX. Additionally, fans will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll.
A list of the global release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 3:
- Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 10 pm
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9 am
- India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 6:30 pm
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12 am
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 8 am
- Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 pm
The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:
- Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 3: October 21, 2023
- Episode 4: October 28, 2023
- Episode 5: November 4, 2023
- Episode 6: November 11, 2023
- Episode 7: November 18, 2023
- Episode 8: November 25, 2023
- Episode 9: December 2, 2023
- Episode 10: December 9, 2023
- Episode 11: December 16, 2023
- Episode 12: December 23, 2023
A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2
In the second episode of the anime, Will and his companions embark on a mission to unravel the mystery behind an unknown illness plaguing the inhabitants of the Rust Mountains.
Will and his comrades' path is riddled with dangers, from confronting treacherous monsters to facing off against ruthless bandits. Nevertheless, their determination remains unwavering as they remain committed to accomplishing their objective, even if it means endangering their own lives.
While traveling through the forest, Will and his companions came across a group of ruthless bandits attacking a merchant caravan. Acting swiftly, they overpower the bandits and rescue the endangered merchants. Grateful for their assistance, the relieved merchants disclose to Will and his comrades about an unusual illness that has befallen the inhabitants of the Rust Mountains.
Will and his companions reach the Rust Mountains and discover that a powerful demon is causing the sickness. They decide to defeat the demon and cure the people. At the end of the episode, they confront the demon, which is very powerful, but they are determined to defeat it.
