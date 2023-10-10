The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2 is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Individuals can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll, a popular anime streaming platform.

The first episode of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain was well received by fans, with many praising the animation, action sequences, and world-building. Fans eagerly await the release of episode 2 of the series and are hopeful that it will continue to meet their expectations.

It is a captivating anime series about a boy raised by undead beings that returns with its second season, directed by Akira Iwanaga and animated by studio OLM and Sunrise Beyond. With its breathtaking animation, enthralling action sequences, and heartwarming character development, this season will enchant audiences of all ages.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2 release schedule around the world

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2 will be released on October 14, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be globally available to stream on Crunchyroll.

A list of the global release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 9 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 9 am

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 12 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 9 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 8 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 9 pm

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023

Episode 3: October 21, 2023

Episode 4: October 28, 2023

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1 begins with Will, a young boy raised by three undead beings: Blood, Mary, and Gus. Through the years of Will's upbringing, his undead family has taught him all the knowledge he has about the world, eventually leading him to become a powerful paladin.

One day, Will is visited by the goddess Gracefeel, who tasks him with investigating a mysterious sickness afflicting the Rust Mountains people. He and his companions embark on a journey of exploration, encountering various obstacles along the way. They also learn about the prophecy that surrounds Will and his destiny.

Ultimately, Will and his companions arrive at the Rust Mountains and investigate the mysterious sickness. They soon discover that a powerful demon is causing the sickness. Now, they must work together to defeat the demon and protect the people of the Rust Mountains from further harm.

What to expect from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 2

In episode 2 of the series, viewers can expect to see Will and his companions continue investigating the mysterious sickness afflicting the people of the Rust Mountains. They will likely learn more about the prophecy surrounding Will and his destiny and may even encounter the demon causing the sickness.

In addition to the main plot, viewers can expect more character development for Will and his companions. Will is still learning to navigate the world independently and will likely face new challenges in episode 2.

