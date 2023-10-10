Crunchyroll sets sail to promote One Piece in India's anime seas

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, that the streaming website has launched its first Out-of-home advertisement campaign, featuring One Piece, in the country. As part of this, Crunchyroll used ship Billboards on Mumbai's Juhu Beach to promote the anime.

Despite the anime's popularity in India, the series only started airing on Crunchyroll in the country at the end of September 2023. The streaming company made all episodes of the series available to stream on its website, including the latest story arc.

One Piece: Crunchyroll conducts its first OOH Campaign in Mumbai and Delhi

Crunchyroll launches ship Billboards to promote the anime (Image via Crunchyroll)

With the One Piece anime airing for the first time on Crunchyroll in India, the streaming website has launched its first Out-of-home advertisement campaign in Mumbai and Delhi.

Keeping up with the theme of the anime, Crunchyroll used ship Billboards to promote the series in Juhu Beach, Mumbai. Along with that, the streaming website has set up several OOH billboards across Mumbai and Delhi.

Billboard advertisements for the anime in the streets of India (Image via Crunchyroll)

This is Crunchyroll's first OOH campaign in India. Talking about the same, the Director of Marketing, Akshat Sahu, elaborated:

“One Piece is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. We are thrilled to offer it on our platform for the anime fans in India who have been waiting for a long time. We were able to strike perfect creative synergies between the anime series and some OOH by using unique locations relevant to the storyline of One Piece. We are garnering the right kind of interest and attention from our audiences through this campaign.”

As per Sahu, the company is going in the right direction by using relevant locations for the advertising campaign.

Billboard advertisements for Eiichiro Oda's anime in a shopping mall in India (Image via Crunchyroll)

One Piece anime was added to Crunchyroll's library entirely, along with the Land of Wano story arc (episodes 892-1077) on September 30, 2023. Following that, the streaming website started releasing the series' all-new episodes on a weekly basis from October 1 as part of the global simulcast.

The streaming company has been actively trying to expand its market in India. As part of these efforts, anime fans in India can try Crunchyroll for free for 14 days by either visiting the official website or downloading the application. Additionally, the streaming company has also lowered the membership plans to as low as ₹79 per month, with payments now available through UPI.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.