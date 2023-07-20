Crunchyroll India confirms Chainsaw Man Hindi Dub and more in Mumbai event

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Crunchyroll conducted its first-ever special screening in India. Through personal correspondence and a press release, the streaming company made some major announcements, including Chainsaw Man Hindi Dub, Tamil and Telugu anime dubs, expansion of its library, and more.

Crunchyroll, the world's ultimate home for anime, has been actively trying to expand its market in India. As part of this, the company has released anime in Hindi, with more languages to be added in the future. Thus, the company conducted a fan-filled event with appearances from Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, and Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini.

Crunchyroll India: Chainsaw Man Hindi Dub set for July 2023, and more

Rajeev Masand, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, and Rahul Purini during the screening event (Image via Crunchyroll)

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Crunchyroll conducted its first-ever special screening in India. The screening saw the exclusive first look at the first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 Hindi Dub. The event was graced by the company's CEO Rahul Purini, and brand partners Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, both of whom were onboarded to the company only recently.

The CEO announced the company's intention to expand its content library. The streaming platform is set to add 40 new series and 200 hours of content by the end of 2023, most of which will also be made available in Hindi.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 was previously announced to only be released in Hindi Dub, Rahul Purini revealed that the anime is set to premiere in Tamil Dub as well on July 28, 2023. The streaming platform will be airing three new episodes every week.

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 Hindi Dub, the dubbed episodes of the second season will be aired in Fall 2023. Till then, fans can watch the latest episodes of the anime subtitled in English.

Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

That's not all, as the streaming platform has also announced a Hindi Dub for the Chainsaw Man anime. The anime will premiere on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Chainsaw Man is an anime based on award-winning Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit dark fantasy series that is serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Additionally, as hinted by the Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 Tamil Dub announcement, the company is also set to release anime dubs in other languages and has announced the decision to introduce Tamil and Telugu dubs by the end of the year. This will be an attempt to expand the company's market by trying to provide for Indian fans of varied linguistic preferences.

