Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2: Exact release time for all regions

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2023, at 12 am in Japan. Fans in other regions can expect to see Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 at various times, depending on their time zone. The third installment of Tokyo Revengers, also known as Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc, is directed by Koichi Hatsumi and animated by Studio Liden Films. It comprises 13 episodes in total.

In season 3, Takemichi and his friends will face their greatest challenge yet, when they confront the Black Dragon gang, a powerful and ruthless organization. This arc is expected to be even more action-packed and emotional than the previous ones, exploring themes such as friendship, loyalty, and sacrifice.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 release schedule around the world

Release date and time, where to watch

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 will be released on October 11, 2023, at 12 am JST on MBS, Tokyo MX, and TV Aichi in Japan. It will also be available to stream exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ worldwide.

The specific global release times for Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 are:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11 pm

India Standard Time (IST): Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 2 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 10 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11 pm

The release dates for all 13 episodes of Tokyo Revengers season 3 are as follows:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1

October 11, 2023: Episode 2

October 18, 2023: Episode 3

October 25, 2023: Episode 4

November 1, 2023: Episode 5

November 8, 2023: Episode 6

November 15, 2023: Episode 7

November 22, 2023: Episode 8

November 29, 2023: Episode 9

December 6, 2023: Episode 10

December 13, 2023: Episode 11

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13

A quick recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 1

In episode 1 of the third season, Takemichi Hanagaki travels back in time to 2005, to save his girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and his friends from being killed. He meets with Naoto Tachibana, Hinata's younger brother, and they learn that the Tenjiku gang is planning to attack the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takemichi tries to convince Mikey Sano, the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang, to prepare for the attack, but Mikey is dismissive. Takemichi eventually meets with Izana Kurokawa, the leader of the Tenjiku gang, and learns that Izana has a grudge against Mikey.

Takemichi tries to reason with Izana, but Izana is determined to destroy the Tokyo Manji Gang. The episode ends with Takemichi returning to the present, only to find that the Tokyo Manji Gang has been destroyed and Mikey has disappeared.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 likely to reveal the consequences of Takemichi's failure

In Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2, fans can expect to see Takemichi and his friends dealing with the aftermath of Takemichi's failure, as Takemichi Hanagaki traveled back in time to the past to prevent the formation of the Tenjiku gang. However, his plan backfired, and the gang was formed anyway. The Tenjiku gang is now a powerful force, and Takemichi will need to find a way to defeat them without getting killed in the process.

Fans can also expect to see more of the new characters introduced in season 3, such as Izana Kurokawa and Kakucho. Izana is the leader of the Tenjiku gang, and he is a powerful and ruthless fighter. Kakucho, on the other hand, is Izana's second-in-command, who is also a very skilled fighter.

Overall, episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers season 3 is expected to be tense and action-packed. Fans may also see Takemichi and his friends struggling to defeat the Tenjiku gang and learn more about the new characters introduced in season 3.

