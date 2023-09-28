Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1: Release date and time

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 is set to release on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the original manga series Tenjiku arc being regarded as a major high point for the series, anime-only fans are incredibly excited to be exposed to the storyline for the first time. Likewise, these fans are desperate to learn what the first episode of the upcoming anime arc will cover.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 as of this article’s writing. This is expected as anime series of such standing rarely see leaks occur. Fans can also expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 and speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 is set to begin Takemichi’s next step in his journey to save the future

Release date and time, where to watch

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12 pm JST on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, while a select few territories will share the Wednesday, October 4 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Disney+ roughly three hours after the episode airs in Japan. With Disney+ set to stream the series worldwide exclusively, this alleviates the confusion of which specific streaming platforms will offer the series in specific global regions. Unfortunately, this also means that Crunchyroll will not offer its subscribers the opportunity to stream the series through its platform.

A Disney+ paid subscription plan, which allows access to their content, starts at $7.99/month but also features ads,. A Disney+ ad-free subscription is slightly more expensive at $10.99/month. At the time of this article’s writing, this appears to be the only international streaming option for the series.

While the series may be moved to additional streaming services at a later date, this is unlikely to occur before the anime series concludes its current season. Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, October 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 3

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, October 3

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 7 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Pakistan Standard Time: 8 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Bangladesh Standard Time: 9 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, October 3

China Standard Time: 9 pm, Tuesday, October 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST, Wednesday, October 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, October 4

