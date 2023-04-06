The release of Tokyo Revengers season 3, confirmed via a new teaser trailer, delighted fans worldwide. The upcoming season will adapt the fan-favorite Tenjiku arc of Ken Wakui's best-selling manga. An official visual showing the arc's primary antagonist, Izana Kurokawa, is now accessible on the official website (along with a new teaser trailer).

Even after the conclusion of the manga, Tenjiku remains one of the most beloved arcs in the series. Comprising 66 out of 278 chapters, the new arc is set to delight both long-term manga readers and anime viewers when it finally drops, showcasing the conflict between Takemichi and Tetta Kisaki that is leading to the finale.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 will adapt the Tenjiku arc of Ken Wakui's manga of the same name

Expected release date

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



This season will adapt the Tenjiku arc



Teaser visual reveal



Image Kodansha, Ken Wakui, Anime Production Committee TV Anime season 3 of "Tokyo Revengers" by Ken Wakui has been announcedThis season will adapt the Tenjiku arcTeaser visual revealImageKodansha, Ken Wakui, Anime Production Committee TV Anime season 3 of "Tokyo Revengers" by Ken Wakui has been announcedThis season will adapt the Tenjiku arcTeaser visual revealImage © Kodansha, Ken Wakui, Anime Production Committee https://t.co/KZr5Dt9JIe

The release date and time for Tokyo Revengers season 3 season is still speculative, considering nothing official beyond the renewal in Tokyo Revengers season 3 has been announced.

However, based on the time gap between the two seasons so far, the tentative release date of the upcoming season can be predicted. Tokyo Revengers season 1 made its debut in late 2021, while season 2 premiered in early 2023. As such, the third season might air in 2024. Additionally, the anime is likely to drop on Crunchyroll and be produced by Liden Films.

Based on the Tenjiku arc, Tokyo Revengers season 3 will see Izana Kurokawa and Tetta Kisaki exacting revenge on the Tokyo Manji Gang

Headed by Izana Kurokawa and Tetta Kisaki, a criminal organization called Tenjiku is introduced in the arc. They have one and only one goal: to exact revenge on Takemichi's current gang, the Tokyo Manji Gang (Toman), which is commanded by the deuteragonist Mikey.

The focal point of the conflict will be major adversary Tetta Kisaki, who turns out to be a strong opponent for Takemichi despite despite his time-leaping skills. It discusses key events leading up to the future that Takemichi is attempting to change.

More than half of the Tokyo Revengers plot will be animated after the Tenjiku arc, leaving just the Bonten arc, the Three Deities arc, and the Kanto Manji arc. The last two arcs make up the concluding section of the story, in which Takemichi forms his own gang and confronts Mikey to break the cycle of multiversal sorrow.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 conclusion

The Black Dragon arc event was wrapped up in Tokyo Revengers' previous season. The much anticipated final episode had many elements of foreshadowing that alluded to the show's eventual conclusion.

The arc concludes with Takemichi choosing not to time travel again until he and Mikey are in charge of Toman. He also recognizes that halting Mikey and Kisaki's expulsion from Toman are crucial aspects of the unfortunate course of history. Takemichi's growth and maturity will thus lead him to make several important decisions in Tokyo Revengers season 3.

Tokyo Revengers synopsis

Tokyo Revengers follows the 26-year-old Takemichi Hanagaki who finds out one day that the Tokyo Manji Gang killed Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto Tachibana (Ryota Osaka). Given that Hinata Tachibana was Takemichi Hanagaki's first love in middle school, he is shocked by the news.

The following day, Takemichi Hanagaki is shoved onto a train track while standing on a station platform. He then travels back in time twelve years at that very moment and informs Naoto Tachibana there that Hinata Tachibana will be killed in the future. Naoto Tachibana is currently a detective and manages to stay alive, but his sister, Hinata, has a different fate and is assassinated by the Tokyo Manji Gang. The story then sees Takemichi trying to prevent the death of his ex-girlfriend and save Mikey and Toman.

Poll : 0 votes