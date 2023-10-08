Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on October 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available to watch on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The first episode of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 was well-received by fans, with many praising the animation, music, and character development. Fans eagerly await the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2 and are hopeful that it will continue to meet their expectations.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby, a beloved anime series about girls reincarnated as racehorses, returns with its third season, directed by Kei Oikawa and animated by Studio Kai. With its stunning animation, exhilarating races, and endearing character growth, this season will surely capture the hearts of viewers everywhere.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2 release schedule around the world

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2 will be released on October 12, 2023, at 12 am JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of the release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2 as per different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 12 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11 pm

India Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 2 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11 pm

The release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 are as follows:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2

October 18, 2023: Episode 3

October 25, 2023: Episode 4

November 1, 2023: Episode 5

November 8, 2023: Episode 6

November 15, 2023: Episode 7

November 22, 2023: Episode 8

November 29, 2023: Episode 9

December 6, 2023: Episode 10

December 13, 2023: Episode 11

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1 introduces the new horse girls, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, as they begin training at Tracen Academy. Fans also meet the returning cast, including Special Week, Vodka, Daiwa Scarlet, and Gold Ship.

Kitasan Black is a shy and introverted girl who idolizes Tokai Teio, the legendary horse girl who won the Triple Crown and two consecutive Japan Cup races. Satono Diamond, on the other hand, is a confident and outgoing girl who is determined to become the best horse girl in Japan.

The episode ends with Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond competing in their first race together. Kitasan Black is nervous, but she is determined to do her best. She finishes the race in third place, and while she is disappointed with the result, she is proud of what she accomplished.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2

In Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2, viewers can look forward to witnessing the ongoing training of the new horse girls, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, at Trace­n Academy. Additionally, the new installment may include appearances from belove­d characters from the previous seasons of the title, including Special Week, Vodka, Daiwa Scarle­t, and Gold Ship.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 2 is likely to focus on Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond's preparations for their next race, as well as their developing relationships with each other and the other horse girls. Fans can expect to see them training hard, working together, and learning from their experiences.

The episode will also feature heartwarming and humorous moments, which the series is known for.

