Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. This season will be directed by Kei Oikawa and animated by Studio Kai, with the same staff and cast as the previous two seasons. Viewers can expect a total of 13 episodes in this installment.
The first season of the anime debuted in April 2018, with the second season following in January 2021. Both seasons have received high praise from critics and have garnered a dedicated following among anime enthusiasts.
Uma Musume Pretty Derby is a beloved anime series that tells the captivating story of girls being reincarnated as racehorses and participating in thrilling horse racing competitions. With its stunning animation, exhilarating races, and endearing character growth, this series has captured the hearts of many viewers.
Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1 release schedule around the world
Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1 will be released on October 4, 2023, at 12 am JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.
Here are the specific global release times for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1:
- JST (Japan Standard Time): Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 12 am
- EST (Eastern Standard Time): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11 pm
- India Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 8:30 pm
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 2 am
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 am
The release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 is as follows:
- October 4, 2023: Episode 1
- October 11, 2023: Episode 2
- October 18, 2023: Episode 3
- October 25, 2023: Episode 4
- November 1, 2023: Episode 5
- November 8, 2023: Episode 6
- November 15, 2023: Episode 7
- November 22, 2023: Episode 8
- November 29, 2023: Episode 9
- December 6, 2023: Episode 10
- December 13, 2023: Episode 11
- December 20, 2023: Episode 12
- December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)
The plot of the series
Uma Musume Pretty Derby is a multimedia franchise set in a fantasy world where famous racehorses of the past are reincarnated as horse girls with the physical characteristics and abilities of horses. These horse girls train at Tracen Academy in Tokyo to become racers and idols.
The series revolves around the lives of these horse girls, showcasing their determination as they train, race, and face various obstacles to pursue their dreams. Throughout the show, themes of friendship, resilience, and overcoming challenges are explored.
The anime series revolves around two main characters, Special Week and Tokai Teio, who are horse girls competing in the renowned Japan Derby horse racing tournament. Throughout the series, they encounter various obstacles while striving to maintain a balance between their professional careers as horse girls and their personal lives.
What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1
Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 1 is expected to focus on the horse girls Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, two childhood friends who are both training to be top racers. The episode will likely feature their training montages, as well as their first G1 race together.
Viewers can look forward to the reappearance of beloved characters from previous seasons, including Special Week, Vodka, Daiwa Scarlet, Gold Ship, and Trainer. This episode will delve into their connections with Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, highlighting how they help each other on their journey to be the best.
Overall, Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 Episode 1 is expected to be a heartwarming and exciting start to the new season. Fans can expect to see some exciting racing action, as well as heartwarming character moments.
