Overtake! episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10 pm in Japan. Fans in other regions can expect to see the Overtake! episode 2 at various times depending on their time zone. Overtake! which made its debut on October 1, 2023, is directed by Ei Aoki, written by Ayumi Sekine, and produced by Kadokawa Corporation. It is animated by Troyca Studios and is planned to have 12 episodes in total.

Overtake! follows the theme of chasing dreams and never giving up, even in the face of adversity. It is a story about passion, determination, and the power of teamwork.

Overtake! episode 2 will be released on October 8, 2023, in Japan

Overtake! episode 2 will be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, BS11, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Here are the specific release times for various regions for Overtake! episode 2:

JST (Japan Standard Time): 10 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

EST (Eastern Standard Time): 9 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Sunday, October 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3 pm, Sunday, October 9, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 10 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

The series is set to include a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes being released every Sunday.

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – November 31, 2023

Episode 11 – November 3, 2023

Episode 12 – November 10, 2023

The plot of Overtake!

Overtake! is a new anime series about two young men, Akira and Kyosuke, who dream of becoming professional racers in the F4 Japanese Championship. The series follows their journey as they train and compete, facing challenges and overcoming obstacles along the way.

Overtake! revolves around passion, determination, and the power of teamwork and not giving up in the face of adversity.

The first episode of Overtake! introduced fans to the main characters and their dreams. Akira is a talented driver who has been racing since he was a child. Kyosuke is a newcomer to racing, but he is determined to prove himself.

The episode showed fans the world of professional racing and the competitive nature of the F4 Japanse Championship as Akira and Kyosuke went through intense training.

In Overtake! episode 2, viewers can anticipate the continuation of Akira and Kyosuke's training as they gear up for their inaugural race. Additionally, new characters may be introduced, offering further insights into the world of professional racing.

Overall, Overtake! is a promising new anime series with a strong theme and exciting premise. Fans of racing anime and stories about chasing dreams are sure to enjoy it.

