Overtake! episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10 pm in Japan. Fans in other regions can expect to see the Overtake! episode 2 at various times depending on their time zone. Overtake! which made its debut on October 1, 2023, is directed by Ei Aoki, written by Ayumi Sekine, and produced by Kadokawa Corporation. It is animated by Troyca Studios and is planned to have 12 episodes in total.
Overtake! follows the theme of chasing dreams and never giving up, even in the face of adversity. It is a story about passion, determination, and the power of teamwork.
Overtake! episode 2 will be released on October 8, 2023, in Japan
Overtake! episode 2 will be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, BS11, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.
Here are the specific release times for various regions for Overtake! episode 2:
- JST (Japan Standard Time): 10 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023
- EST (Eastern Standard Time): 9 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023
- India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Sunday, October 9, 2023
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3 pm, Sunday, October 9, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): 10 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023
The series is set to include a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes being released every Sunday.
- Episode 1 – October 1, 2023
- Episode 2 – October 8, 2023
- Episode 3 – October 15, 2023
- Episode 4 – October 22, 2023
- Episode 5 – October 29, 2023
- Episode 6 – November 5, 2023
- Episode 7 – November 12, 2023
- Episode 8 – November 19, 2023
- Episode 9 – November 26, 2023
- Episode 10 – November 31, 2023
- Episode 11 – November 3, 2023
- Episode 12 – November 10, 2023
The plot of Overtake!
Overtake! is a new anime series about two young men, Akira and Kyosuke, who dream of becoming professional racers in the F4 Japanese Championship. The series follows their journey as they train and compete, facing challenges and overcoming obstacles along the way.
Overtake! revolves around passion, determination, and the power of teamwork and not giving up in the face of adversity.
The first episode of Overtake! introduced fans to the main characters and their dreams. Akira is a talented driver who has been racing since he was a child. Kyosuke is a newcomer to racing, but he is determined to prove himself.
The episode showed fans the world of professional racing and the competitive nature of the F4 Japanse Championship as Akira and Kyosuke went through intense training.
In Overtake! episode 2, viewers can anticipate the continuation of Akira and Kyosuke's training as they gear up for their inaugural race. Additionally, new characters may be introduced, offering further insights into the world of professional racing.
Overall, Overtake! is a promising new anime series with a strong theme and exciting premise. Fans of racing anime and stories about chasing dreams are sure to enjoy it.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.