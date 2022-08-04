10 strongest anime teams of all time

Apart from enjoying one-man army moments from their favorite characters, anime enthusiasts also love to see a coalition of individuals with a distinctive skillset because as H.E. Luccock said, "No one can whistle a symphony, it takes a whole orchestra to play it." Each person in the team has a different approach to a problem than the other, and after they put their mind together, they can turn the odds in their favor.

In the anime universe, there has been an ocean of teams on both sides who have managed to overwhelm their opponents with their numbers and teamwork. These teams are known for their collective strength and impeccable combat skills, which is why going against them is considered straight-up suicide.

From Phantom Troupe to The Z Fighters, here are 10 anime teams known for their strength

10) Phantom Troupe (Anime: Hunter x Hunter)

The entirety of Phantom Troupe comprises 13 cold-blooded criminals who have banded together to accomplish their primary goal of destroying Yorknew City. The group, led by Lucifer Chrollo, a calm and collective guy, comprises highly skilled combatants with the mastery of Nen. The group is also known as “Spider,” with each member carrying a numbered tattoo of a 12-legged spider on their body.

Despite being a menace to the world, the Phantom Troupe is a major asset in the defense of Meteor City as most of the members of this group hail from the said city. Though the members are close to each other, they’ll allow those to join the group if they manage to kill an existing member.

9) Class 3-E (Anime: Assassination Classroom)

Class 3-E is the lowest ranked class of Kunugigaoka Junior High School and comprises students who are considered misfits due to their low grades and behavior. Out of the blue, the Class 3-E students were tasked with assassinating a bizarre creature with tentacles, who later became their teacher and was known as Korosensei.

Apart from their academics and extracurricular activities, the students also received training to become skilled assassins from many unique individuals, including their target Korosensei. At first, the coordination between the students was weak, but gradually all the 28 members managed to work in tandem and even forced Korosensei to switch to his ultimate defense a couple of times.

8) Night Raid (Anime: Akame Ga Kill!)

Night Raid is one of the essential covert divisions of the Revolutionary Army whose primary objective is to handle reconnaissance and assassination missions with the Empire. Initially, there were six members in Night Raid led by Najenda, but later Tatsumi and Chelsea also joined the group.

Night Raid members were also tasked to retrieve the rest of the Tiegus to make the Empire weak. Though Night Raid opened as an "assassin for hire" firm, it didn’t take any job that easily. Before indulging themselves in the mission, they thoroughly checked their clients as well as their target’s background.

The Night Raid is comprised of powerful and skilled fighters, and each member possesses a powerful Teigu that matches their personality. Despite having a huge army, the Empire fears this self-proclaimed vigilante group.

7) Yoruzuya (Anime: Gintama)

Odd Jobs, commonly known as Yoruzuya, is a small organization in the Kabuki District of Edo city, founded by Sakata Gintoki. Eventually, Kagura and Shinpachi also joined Yoruzuya as the official members. The trio, along with a giant pet dog named Sadaharu, would take any kind of job for a fee, as they want to make ends meet.

Despite facing trouble with each job the Yoruzya doesn’t back off even if the enemies are stronger and have an advantage with numbers. Despite being strangers at first, the trio forms a strong bond strong. With Gintoki being a former Samurai, Shinpachi a Kendo practitioner, and Kagura Yato, the Yoruzuya is a force to be reckoned with.

6) Black Bull (Anime: Black Clover)

Black Bull is the strongest of the nine squads of Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights, led by the reckless captain Yami Sukihiro along with the vice-captain Nacht Fraust, who is known for his pragmatic approach to life. Each member of this squad possesses powerful magical abilities that can inflict nightmares onto their opponents.

The members are known for their impressive teamwork as they become a nightmare for their enemies once they combine their strengths. The most impressive aspect of the Black Bull squad is that each member tries to overcome their weaknesses to help their team succeed in missions.

5) Hashira (Anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Hashira, also known as Pillars, are the elite combatants in the Demon Slayer Corps. These individuals are known for their distinctive and unparalleled mastery over their Breathing Styles. Despite their differences, all the members have immense respect for their leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. The primary objective of a Hashira is to eliminate all the members of Muzan’s 12 Kizuki.

Becoming a Hashira is not an easy task, as an individual must meet the specific requirements of slaying 50 demons or killing one of the demons from 12 Kizuki. Each Hashira is stationed in a specific region where they are required to patrol and gather information on the demons lurking in the dark.

4) Gotei 13 (Anime: Bleach)

The Gotei 13, or Thirteen Court Guard Squads, is the primary military branch of the Soul Society, comprised of the most esteemed and powerful Shinigami. The Gotei 13 was founded by Captain Commander Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, who is also the Captain of the First Division.

Apart from their jobs to guide wandering souls to the Soul Society, they are also responsible for the defense of the Seireitei, deploying task forces as defensive measures in the human world, and deploying members into enemy territory for combat. Each division of the Gotei 13 is led by a Captain who is highly skilled and more powerful than the rest of his/her platoon.

3) Akatsuki (Anime: Naruto)

Akatsuki is a group of rogue Shinobis who are known to be the most terrifying organization existing outside the usual systems of hidden villages. Over the course of time, Akatsuki’s goals changed with the person leading them. The organization comprises of S-Ranked Shinobi, which is the highest of the six classifications in Naruto, which is why the Five Great Nations fears them.

Yahiko, the person who created Akatsuki alongside Konan and Nagato, wanted to end the Five Great Nations’ tyranny and oppression. Obito and Nagato’s Akatsuki’s goal was to collect all nine Tailed Beasts from their respective Jinchurikis to rob the Great Nations' priceless assets. Every member of Akatsuki is known for their callousness.

2) Straw Hats (Anime: One Piece)

The Straw Hats are a group of powerful pirates led by the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Over the course of time, Luffy has found some of the best individuals for his group who are strong and cunning, with unflagging loyalty to their leader and fellow members.

Not all members are equal in terms of power and intelligence, but each of them brings something to the table that overwhelms their opponent. From Zoro’s exceptional swordsmanship to Chopper’s medical genius, the Straw Hats is comprised of powerful individuals who, despite being small in numbers, have the potential to challenge and surpass the Warlord and the Four Emperors.

1) The Z Fighters (Anime: Dragon Ball Z)

The Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z is simply a group of Earth’s mightiest defenders banded together to protect Earth from major threats. With two Saiyans, Goku and Vegeta in the group who are absolute powerhouses, the Z Fighters are a force to be reckoned with. Apart from their brawns, the Z Fighters are also known for their battle intellect.

Over time, the group consistently bolstered its ranks whilst vanquishing its opponents. Moreover, the group is powerful enough to go head-on against some of the unstoppable forces like Freiza and Cell. Despite the power difference between the members, the group managed to fight in perfect tandem.

