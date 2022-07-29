10 most iconic anime characters with white hair

In the anime universe, a character’s appearance plays a huge role in defining their personality. This is why mangakas and illustrators pay the utmost attention to the tiniest details while creating a certain character. While many things have come to define a character, hair is noted to be the primary factor, and especially those with white hair are said to have the most intriguing personalities.

Although the true significance of white color is purity and innocence, in anime, it primarily represents overwhelming strength and indomitable will. Over the years, it has been observed that characters with white hair rarely have any haters, given their infectious and beguiling disposition. So without further ado, this article will list the ten most popular heart-throbbing anime characters with white hair.

From Killua Zoldyck to Satoru Gojo, 10 popular anime characters with white hair

10) Killua Zoldyck - Hunter x Hunter

Killua, as seen in the anime Hunter x Hunter (Image via Nippon Animation)

The deuteragonist of Hunter x Hunter, Killua Zoldyck is one of the most beloved characters of the series. Besides being goofy, jovial, and mischievous, Killua is known for his incredibly quick thinking skills. Even in the most difficult situations, he can calculate the best possible outcome with great ease.

As a member of the Zoldyck lineage, Killua possesses superior combat abilities since he has been trained since birth to become a human weapon. His training was mostly comprised of dealing with large amounts of electricity, which is why he can withstand a high voltage without breaking a sweat. But the most important aspect about Killua is that he cannot stand it if someone tries to hurt people close to him.

9) Najenda - Akame Ga Kill!

Najenda, as seen in the anime Akame Ga Kill! (Image via White fox)

As a former General of the Empire, Najenda is a powerful, pragmatic, and sharp-minded individual. After defecting from the Empire, she became one of the key members of the Revolutionary Army and the head of Night Raid, as she wanted to remove the corruption from its roots. Due to her boyish appearance, Najenda got nicknamed “The Hunk of the Rebellion” by her cohorts.

Najenda’s impeccable leadership skills were the reason behind Night Raid’s success in each mission. After the Empire’s fall, she worked tirelessly to weed out the hidden corrupt officials. Najenda is good at many things, but people get afraid of her when she cracks bad jokes that are often cold.

8) Noelle Silva - Black Clover

Noelle, as seen in the anime Black Clover (Image via Black Clover)

As the second daughter of the Clover Kingdom's House Silva, Noelle had a royal complex which is why she was arrogant towards others. After Noelle’s own family rejected her due to her lack of self-control over magic abilities, she overexerted herself in training. Later, Noelle dropped her snobby attitude and became a little humble towards others.

Being a noble-born, Noelle possesses a tremendous amount of magic powers. With her natural affinity for water magic, she can create an enormous sphere of waterspout with ease. After Noelle learned to control and fully restrain her magic, she got ranked as the First Stage Mage.

7) Nate “Near” River - Death Note

Near, as seen in the anime Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Near’s childish appearance and demeanor can cause others to question his abilities. However, being chosen as the successor to L speaks volumes about his intelligence and capabilities. Due to his knack for solving complex puzzles, Near likes to solve each and every investigation by piecing together missing parts to draw the final picture.

After taking over the Kira case, Near eventually figured out that the fake L could be the real Kira in a short amount of time. With L and Mello's combined efforts, Near was able to decipher that Light Yagami was Kira from the beginning.

6) Toshiro Hitsugaya - Bleach

Hitsugaya, as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The 10th Division Captain of the Thirteen Courts Guard Squad, Toshiro Hitsugaya is one of the strongest Shinigami. His Hyorinmaru is said to be the strongest ice element Zanpakuto in the entirety of Soul Society. Being a mature and serious individual, he easily gets annoyed when people around him act childish, especially his free-spirited lieutenant, Rangiku Matsumoto.

Even though Hitsugaya has to go through a lot of paperwork everyday, as a dedicated captain, he always stays put into accomplishing his tasks. He is noted to be one of the most skilled Shinigami as he can use some of his Bankai abilities while keeping his Zanpakuto in Shikai.

5) Garou - One Punch Man

Garou, as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

The self-proclaimed “Hero-Hunter,” Garou became the greatest threat to the Hero Association after going on a rampage by defeating heroes one after the other. Garou carries a deep sense of hatred towards the heroes and would attack anyone who tries to insult him even in the slightest. With time, he even developed a superiority complex.

Despite calling himself a monster, Garou retains a soft side for children, as seen in One Punch Man, he protected the boy he met from getting hurt by putting his own life on the line. Garou only likes to fight those individuals whom he deems to be stronger, which is why he always goes after S and A rank heroes.

4) Sakata Gintoki - Gintama

Gintoki, as seen in the anime Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintoki is an extremely lackadaisical individual who just wants to spend his days reading Shounen Jumps and eating chocolate parfaits. Along with his subordinates, Kagura and Shinpachi, Gintoki runs Yoruzuya to make ends meet. Gintoki is no doubt the goofiest character on the show, but he can get serious when it comes to protecting the people close to him.

Gintoki never backs off from a battle even if all the odds are against him. Although he does not possess any superhuman powers, his indomitable will and rage can overwhelm even the likes of the Yato race.

3) Kakashi Hatake - Naruto

Kakashi, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi is one of the strongest shinobi that Konoha has ever produced. As a natural-born prodigy, he became a member of the Anbu corps at a very young age. Although he was not a member of the Uchiha clan, he was capable of using Sharingan to the greatest extent. Due to being proficient in all aspects of a Shinobi, Kakashi was chosen to lead Team 7.

Despite being adept with all five nature releases, he is highly skilled with lightning-based techniques. Kakashi’s prowess is such that his enemies choose to flee rather than go head-on against him. Succeeding the fifth Hokage, Kakashi eventually became the sixth Hokage of Konoha.

2) Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo, as seen in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa)

The most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo, is also the most laid-back individual. Being a special grade jujutsu sorcerer, he is widely acclaimed as the strongest being. In the Gojo family’s lineage, Satoru is the first person to inherit the Six Eyes and Limitless in 400 years. His prowess is such that even the special grade cursed spirits fear him.

Satoru also possesses deadly techniques under his sleeves like Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, Hollow Technique: Purple, and his Domain Expansion: Ultimate Void. Even in hand-to-hand combat, Satoru can inflict severe damage on his opponents.

1) Ken Kaneki - Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki, as seen in the anime Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ken was an altruistic and kind individual before he was held captive. Since he had to undergo ten days of intense torture at the hands of Yamori, this event drastically changed his personality, eventually making him an anti-hero.

After turning into a half-Ghoul, he discarded all his previous ideologies. Ken became more cold-hearted and ruthless in order to protect his place and the people close to him. Over time, he grew more power hungry and had the only goal of surpassing everyone to become the strongest creature on the face of the earth. But at one point in the series, he wished to reclaim his lost humanity back.

Be sure to keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

