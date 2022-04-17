5 Dragon Ball characters who ruined their likability (& 5 who redeemed themselves)

Many of Dragon Ball’s current good guys and protagonists were once enemies of Goku and the Z Fighters themselves. Despite not coming to fully good terms with former enemies, Dragon Ball’s central protagonist has an interesting way of having those he fights become somewhat redeemed.

Contrarily, there are some Z Fighters and former allies who have fallen to the wayside in terms of their likability amongst fans. While these are few and far between, there is at least one example of such an occurrence within the Dragon Ball franchise.

Here are five Dragon Ball characters who ruined their likability, and five more who redeemed themselves.

Belmod and 4 other Dragon Ball characters ruined their likability

1) Zamasu

Zamasu as he appears in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Zamasu’s Zero Mortals plan as seen in Dragon Ball Super ruined what little likability he had, if any. His alternate self’s killing of Goku’s family and taking the Saiyan's body further served to alienate him from fans.

Beerus’ erasure of him eliminates any chance of redemption, but even if the opportunity was there, it’s unlikely fans would ever feel that way towards him.

2) Frost

Frost as seen during Super's Tournament of Destroyers arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Frost’s dubious acts of cheating in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Destroyers made him out to be an incredibly unlikable character to many fans. His subsequent attempts at cheating and trickery in the Tournament of Power made him even more despicable to viewers.

Many rejoiced when Zeno completely erased him from existence for back-talking the Omni-King.

3) Belmod

Belmod as seen in Super's Tournament of Power arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Belmod’s constant sense of superiority and disrespect towards Universe 7 and Son Goku made him incredibly disliked by fans. He acted as though Universe 11’s victory was guaranteed in the Tournament of Power, even before the fight began. This smug behavior lasted up until the very final moments of the arc, where Goku, Frieza, and 17 teamed up to finally eliminate Jiren.

4) Yamcha

Yamcha as he appears in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamcha’s lack of likability is an incredibly interesting one considering his legacy and history in Dragon Ball. The original series saw him as a relevant fighter and an interesting character, with many likable qualities.

Yet the start of Z marked essentially the end of his relevance as a fighter, with him making no contributions in the first two sagas and being absent in the third.

5) King Piccolo

King Piccolo as seen in a Super filler episode (Image via Toei Animation)

King Piccolo’s various acts of violence and cruelty throughout the original series solidified his spot as one of the least likable characters. He orders the death of Krillin, kills Shenron, nearly kills Master Roshi, and wishes to take over the world. Despite his son being an incredibly beloved character, the King himself is despised by fans.

Android 17 and 4 other Dragon Ball characters who redeemed themselves

1) Jiren

Jiren seen during Super's Tournament of Power arc (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Tournament of Power’s final moments, Jiren redeems himself by recognizing his friends and Son Goku in what he believes are his final moments. Upon being revived by the Super Dragon Balls, he continues this sentiment, speaking to Goku as a friend rather than an enemy.

The moment is incredibly touching, and solidifies him in the eyes of many fans as one of the series’ most likable characters.

2) Frieza

Frieza as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Frieza, on the other hand, seems to inhabit a more neutral alignment in the eyes of series’ fans. His contributions during the Tournament of Power began to redeem him, yet the events of the Broly film and his clear hostility towards Goku and Vegeta somewhat counteracted this.

Nevertheless, he’s at least less evil than he once was, which has allowed for something of a redemption.

3) Android 17

17 as seen during Super's Tournament of Power arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being one of the Z Fighters' strongest enemies when introduced, Dragon Ball Super sees Android 17 become a beloved ally in the eyes of fans. His love of nature and family humanize him in the eyes of fans. Teaming up with Goku in the Tournament of Power serves as the cherry on top for arguably the most perfect redemption in the series.

4) Majin Buu

Majin Buu as he appears in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Likewise, Majin Buu also set a new standard of strength when first opposing the Z Fighters. While a more innocent side was always present, it didn’t become his dominant demeanor until after Z’s Buu saga.

Since then, Super’s Majin Buu has been incredibly kind and playful, still retaining that innocent and childish personality that was always likable.

5) Vegeta

Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Blue form during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Vegeta goes from complete villain to ally throughout the course of Dragon Ball Z. Many fans cite his redemption journey and eventual likability as some of the best in the series.

His raising a family with Bulma and committing selfless sacrifice for them in the Buu saga remain as his defining moments of redemption throughout the franchise.

