Dragon Ball fandom loses it as Goku Black comes to Fortnite

Fortnite had previously teased another collaboration with Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super. Popular data miners Shiina and GMatrixGames are the ones who revealed the leak about Goku Black in Fortnite. They are certain that the skin belongs to Goku Black after discovering a male skin with the alias DualParadox in the archives. The skin is said to have two different variants, one of which could be the alternate incarnation of Zamasu.

The Japanese manga series is outlined by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou. It is a midquel to Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga and follows the adventures of Goku and friends during the ten-year time skip after the defeat of Majin Buu. It began serialization in Shueisha's monthly shonen manga magazine V Jump in June 2015.

Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super finally comes to Fortnite

Hmm donut 🍩 @MyDonutMachine WAKE UP GOKU BLACK IS IN FORTNITE



(did this as fast as I could) WAKE UP GOKU BLACK IS IN FORTNITE(did this as fast as I could) https://t.co/Q4fhaTED3z

The two variants and pink head of Goku Black in Fortnite would correspond with Goku Black’s various forms in the show. Other skins belonging to the series have undergone many changes to fit the manga and TV show. Similarly, Goku Black in Fortnite would probably acquire his pink or Super Saiyan Rose form as well. The skin was rumored to be released on May 9, 2023, and was made available to Fortnite players.

Fans are thrilled as all the rumors have been cleared up and Goku Black finally comes to Fortnite as revealed by DbsHype, Dragon Ball news reporter and YouTuber.

Hype @DbsHype Fortnite X Dragon Ball: Goku Black is available in the item shop! Fortnite X Dragon Ball: Goku Black is available in the item shop! https://t.co/G1OaI3ART6

SLO @SLOplays GOKU BLACK FIRST LOOK IN FORTNITE GOKU BLACK FIRST LOOK IN FORTNITE https://t.co/LDrp0dxOGF

sara 💫 dbs manga brainrot @dbzsenpai did this smol goku black doodle when he was first announced in fortnite, so might as well post it publicly now did this smol goku black doodle when he was first announced in fortnite, so might as well post it publicly now 😌💕 https://t.co/C31mT1uuFK

About Goku Black

Goku Black (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Goku Black is a fictional character in the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga series. He is a different Goku from a different timeline who goes by the name Zamasu. In the future timeline, Goku Black is a villain who takes over Goku's body, setting off a horrific catastrophe that kills most of mankind.

Due to their physical similarity when he first appeared, Goku Black was originally mistaken for the genuine Goku, but his fighting style and skills were noticeably different. He possesses immense power and can transform into a Super Saiyan Rose, a form that is unique to him.

SLO @SLOplays Me when Goku Black drops in Fortnite Me when Goku Black drops in Fortnite https://t.co/qrr2YZn3mD

Goku Black is known for his ruthless and sadistic personality, as well as his goal to eradicate all mortals in order to create an ideal world for the gods. He is an intimidating foe who significantly endangers the protagonists of the series.

Overall, Goku Black is a popular and memorable antagonist in the Dragon Ball franchise, known for his unique character design, abilities, and motivations.

Poll : 0 votes