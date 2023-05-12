Fortnite shares first look at Goku Black skin in-game

After numerous rumors about another Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, Epic Games finally shared the first official image of Goku Black. It was discovered via an ad on the PlayStation Store front. The skin was speculated to be added to the Item Shop on May 9, 2023 to celebrate Goku Day, but unfortunately nothing happened. For a while, it seemed that the skin was going to remain a rumor.

Having said that, despite an official teaser being showcased, there's no word on when the Goku Black skin will be added to Fortnite. While the assets related to the skin have been confirmed to exist in the game's files, there's no timeline in place. But given that Epic Games has begun officially promoting the upcoming skin, it should be added to the Item Shop very soon, perhaps by the end of this week itself.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration: Goku Black skin details

While the skin is still not in-game, thanks to leakers/data-miners, there's some idea as to what players can expect from the collaboration. Goku Black will be cel-shaded much like other animated skins that are present in-game. While not everyone appreciates these types of skins, they do manage to look incredibly cool.

The Goku Black skin will also have two variants/styles. One of them will be the normal avatar of the character, while the second one may be related to the power-up aura that's showcased in the anime. It seems that this second variant/style may feature a pink head, but that's still unclear at the moment.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



- The skin is cel-shaded

- Two variants (One of them has a pink head?)

- Dual Pickaxe

- Pickaxe seems to stay out while sprinting?



(Found by me & twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "DualParadox", which seems to be encrypted at the moment (Collab?)- The skin is cel-shaded- Two variants (One of them has a pink head?)- Dual Pickaxe- Pickaxe seems to stay out while sprinting?(Found by me & @FN_Assist Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "DualParadox", which seems to be encrypted at the moment (Collab?)- The skin is cel-shaded- Two variants (One of them has a pink head?)- Dual Pickaxe- Pickaxe seems to stay out while sprinting?(Found by me & @FN_Assist) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yk2brO10Pf

Goku Black will also feature Dual Pickaxe (Harvesting Tool). Going by the information available in the files, the Dual Pickaxe will seemingly stay out while Sprinting. It's unclear what this means at the moment. As for the price and availability, both of these remain unknown factors.

Nevertheless, taking into account past Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaborations, the cost of the skin's bundle may be around 2,000 V-Bucks. This will include the Outfit, Harvesting Tool, and any other cosmetic associated with the character.

Will there be a Dragon Ball Creative 2.0 map featured in the collaboration?

FNAssist @FN_Assist Here's an upscaled HD image of the Goku Black x #Fortnite promo image! Here's an upscaled HD image of the Goku Black x #Fortnite promo image! https://t.co/I2sQNxh9Gh

In all probability, no. Given that this is a minor collaboration at best, Epic Games will not feature a Creative Island for it. Furthermore, given that UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) is still in the beta stages, it's best to keep things limited to featured cosmetic items. If and when another major Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will occur, perhaps then a Creative 2.0 map will be created.

On that note, since this is a minor collaboration, there will likely be no Challenges/Quests or freebies associated with it. Players will only be able to purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop to use in-game. With all that being said, more information about this Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration should become available soon.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes