Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 anime announces October release date and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 is confirmed to release on October 4 and fans recently got a glimpse of new visuals, a promotional video, and a lot more. Cygames' multimedia franchise started this anime series back in April 2018 and it has been going strong ever since.

This franchise has been featured in mobile games, manga, the aforementioned anime series, and a lot more over the years, with Cygames investing heavily in it. Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 is another example of the company believing in this project and offering something that could generate a lot of hype.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3: Trailer, staff, and more

The series is set to release on October 4, as was mentioned earlier, and a new trailer was recently released, focusing mainly on Kitasan Black, one of the series' main characters. The cast of the previous Uma Musume Pretty Derby seasons is coming back and director Kei Oikawa is also set to return to the title.

Other staff members include Yousuke Kabashima as a character designer and Satoru Fujimoto as chief animation director. The series' composition is handled by the creative duo, Tetsuya Kobari and Shingo Nagai.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby is a sports anime set in a world where girls have legs, strength, and endurance reminiscent of horses, which is why there are special races they can compete in. The anime mostly focuses on a group of girls that want to make it in this industry and the audience gets to see their journey since their early days in Tokyo's Tracen Academy.

The franchise's history

While Uma Musume Pretty Derby initially started as a videogame franchise aimed at iOS and Android back in 2018, it has branched out into other mediums, particularly manga and anime.

As mentioned earlier, the original series started back in April 2018 and also enjoyed a spinoff titled Umayon in 2020 with 24 episodes. There was also an ONA spinoff titled Umayuru by Scooter Films that was released in 2022 and had a total of 24 episodes. The title ran until 2023.

The franchise has also been adapted into several mangas, which have covered multiple storylines and spinoffs, adding to the universe of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby series.

Hence, there are a lot of expectations from this third season, and fans hope it will be the best in the franchise so far.

