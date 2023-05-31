Oshi no Ko VA Saori Onishi to temporarily limit work due to health issues

Saori Onishi, the voice actor of Yuki Sumi from the manga and anime series, Oshi no Ko has been advised by doctors to take a break from working and focus on her recovery. I’m Enterprise, Saori Onishi's agency announced on May 29, 2023, that the voice actress will be restricting her activities due to her poor health condition.

Written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko follows the lives of twins who are reincarnated as the children of a famous idol. It is the story of their exploration of the entertainment industry to find their father who is responsible for the murder of their mother and their previous incarnations.

Soari is a voice actor known for having voiced notable characters such as Mejiro McQueen in Uma Musume Pretty Derby and Shikimori in "Mr. Shikimori, who's not just cutie". She is also known for her singing career and has performed various theme songs for games and anime.

Oshi no Ko VA Saori Onishi advised to prioritize her health

The official announcement on the agency’s website reads that Saori Onishi will be restricted from some activities owing to her "poor physical condition."

Saori Onishi had previously stated that she had been facing several health issues such as dizziness and shortness of breath. She said that she has consulted with her doctor several times regarding the issue. After Saori’s symptoms seemed to persist without any sign of recovery, her doctor advised her to take a much-needed break from her activities and concentrate on her recovery.

Following the consultation Saori canceled several appearances and events while deciding to limit her activities within a reasonable range in favor of her recovery. She also apologized to all the people involved and to her fans, who supported her from the start.

However, while this is a temporary measure to prioritize her recovery, it is unknown how Saori’s condition is going to affect her performance in Oshi no Ko. Although it is evident from the announcement that Saori most probably will not go into a full hiatus, it should be considered a possibility if the situation calls for it.

More about Oshi no Ko

Ruby and Aqua (Image Via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko follows the lives of twins Aqua and Ruby Hoshino. They are the reincarnations of a doctor and his patient and are the children of the well-known idol Ai Hoshino. The manga has been serialized in Weekly Young Jump since April 2020 and has an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023.

The series has been praised by critics and fans for its original and captivating story, its surprising and emotional twists, and its realistic and relatable characters. Oshi no Ko is available to read on Manga Plus and Yen Press websites. The anime adaptation can be streamed on HIDIVE.

