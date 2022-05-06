Genshin Impact earns $1 billion every 6 months on the mobile platform alone: Reports

The latest Sensor Tower data suggests that Genshin Impact earns an average of $1 billion every six months on mobile alone. Keep in mind that it is available on the PS4, PS5, and PC as well. Whatever revenue comes from those platforms is not factored into these impressive figures.

This game debuted on September 28, 2020, and has become one of the most talked-about titles in recent years. It's won several notable awards, and its success has gone past mere critical acclaim. Unsurprisingly, it's been the top-grossing gacha game on the mobile platform several times in its lifespan.

Genshin Impact has earned over $3 billion on mobile, making approximately $ billion every six months

The above Twitter post shows data from Sensor Tower, which also indicates that Genshin Impact was the top-grossing mobile gacha in Q1 2022. Its revenue was $567 million, and that's just in three months. Remember that Q1 refers to just January, February, and March.

Given this data, Sensor Tower's estimate of $1 billion every six months is logical. Remember, Q1 is only three months, so doubling the $567 Million estimate puts the game well above the $1 billion estimates.

In case the tweet goes down or isn't visible for whatever reason, here is a quick summary of Sensor Tower's Q1 revenues:

Genshin Impact ($567 Million) Lineage W ($272 Million) Uma Musume Pretty Derby ($236 Million) Monster Strike ($197 Million) Rise of Kingdoms ($185 Million)

Genshin Impact's success

According to Sensor Tower, this game only needed 171 days to reach $1 billion in revenue on smartphones when it first debuted. It took 195 more days to get another billion dollars, meaning that it took nearly a year for the game to hit $2 billion.

As far as mobile games go, it's only ranked behind Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile (also known as Game For Peace in China). However, those two aren't gacha titles, so Genshin Impact is described as the top-grossing gacha game.

Here is a short breakdown of the percentages of revenue on iOS:

30.7% come from China

65.7% of that comes from the App Store

34.3% comes from Google Play

23.7% come from Japan

19.7% come from the United States

Approximately 70% of player spending comes from Asia

Note: Sensor Tower's data does not include third-party Android stores. Also, other data analyst websites might report different figures.

The game will likely continue to be a huge success (Image via miHoYo)

It's been nearly 19 months since the popular title first came out. All of this data suggests that this game has made over $3 billion already.

There is a good chance that it can hit $4 billion later this year, although it may depend on Genshin Impact 2.7 and other future updates.

The game's past updates were always done on time. Hence, the consistency in the game notching $1 billion approximately every six months. Still, this title is one of the most successful mobile games currently available.

Edited by Ravi Iyer