The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain is the second season of the popular anime series The Faraway Paladin, an adaptation of the light novel series of the same name by Kanata Yanagino. It is scheduled to be released on October 7, 2023, in Japan.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain anime will be produced by Studio OLM and Sunrise Beyond and directed by Akira Iwanaga. The series is expected to have 12 episodes.

The debut of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1 promises to be a visually stunning and heartwarming adventure. The anime will follow the story of Will, a young boy raised by three undead creatures, as he sets out on a journey to learn more about himself and the world around him.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1 will debut on October 7, 2023, in Japan

Release date and time, where to watch

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1 will be released on October 7, 2023, at 10 pm JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be globally available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Here are the specific global release times for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 10 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9 a.m.

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 12 a.m.

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9 p.m.

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 8 a.m.

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023

Episode 2: October 14, 2023

Episode 3: October 21, 2023

Episode 4: October 28, 2023

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

Plot of the series

The Faraway Paladin: The­ Lord of Rust Mountain tells the story of a young boy named Will who is raise­d by three unique unde­ad creatures - a blood skele­ton, a mummy, and a lich. Under their guidance, Will le­arns vital skills such as combat, magic usage, and navigating the world. When his guardians myste­riously vanish, Will embarks on an adventurous journey to discover more about himself and the vast world he inhabits.

Will travels across the land, helping those in need and making new friends along the way. He also faces many challenges, including dangerous monsters, powerful enemies, and self-doubt.

One day, Will is tasked by the goddess Gracefeel to investigate a mysterious sickness that is afflicting the people of the Rust Mountains. Will travels to the Rust Mountains, where he meets the dwarven prince Menel. Together, they set out to find the cause of the sickness and to save the dwarven people.

Along the way, Will learns more about his own past and about the prophecy that surrounds him. He also learns the importance of family, friendship, and fighting for what is right.

What to expect from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 1 is expected to introduce the main characters and setting of the series. It will likely show Will's unique upbringing with his undead guardians, as well as his journey to learn more about himself and the world around him.

The episode may also introduce some of the challenges that Will will face in the series, such as dangerous monsters and powerful enemies. It is also possible that the episode will hint at the prophecy that surrounds Will and his destiny.

The series is expected to follow themes of family, friendship, and finding your place in the world. Will's unique upbringing has given him a unique perspective on life, and he will face many challenges as he tries to find his fit in the world. Through his travels and experiences, he will learn to accept himself and use his powers to help others.

