Frieren anime episode 10: Release date and time

Frieren anime episode 10, titled A Powerful Mage is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television (NTV) and its affiliated networks. After airing in Japan, the episode will be available to watch on various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, and others, for international audiences.

The previous episode of Frieren anime saw the Elfen mage demonstrating her magic to deal with Aura the Guillotine's vast demon army. It was revealed how Aura's unique demon magic, Scales of Obedience works. Elsewhere, Fren and Stark locked horns with the demon Lord Lugner and his subordinate, Linie.

They too displayed their strength to overwhelm their respective opponents. Overall, the episode was a testament to Madhouse's excellent animation which saw fluid action sequences and marvelous execution of scenes. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now looking forward to Frieren anime episode 10.

Frieren anime episode 10 will see the continuation of Frieren vs Aura

As mentioned, Frieren anime episode 10 is set to be released on November 10, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television and other channels. Fans residing outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 10 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, November 10 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 10 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 10 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 10 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 10 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 10 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 10 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 11 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren anime episode 10

Stark, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Crunchyroll is the best platform option to watch Frieren anime episode 10 for fans residing in America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other regions. Additionally, global audiences from Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and other regions can stream the episode on Netflix.

Other than Crunchyroll and Netflix, fans can watch Frieren anime episode 10 Bilibili, Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, iQIYI, Amazon Prime, and other platforms in selected regions.

A brief recap of Frieren anime episode 9

Episode 9 of the Frieren anime started with Graf Granat expressing his gratitude to Fren and Stark for rescuing him. He also pardoned them for the incident in the town involving Frieren. In fact, when he learned Frieren's true identity, Graf reminisced how the elfen mage along with her hero party once saved their town from Aura's wrath.

Elsewhere, Frieren confronted Aura the Guillotine, one of the seven sages of destruction. The demon displayed her strength by controlling a vast army of undead with her unique power, the Scales of Obedience, which let her control anyone whose mana level was lower than hers.

Aura and her undead army (Image via Madhouse)

However, she was surprised when the Elfen Mage successfully lifted her spell from some of the undead soldiers. Yet, Aura was confident in her abilities as she prepared to strike down Frieren. Likewise, the stone-cold Elfen mage was ready to take down her opponent.

Fren and Stark were ambushed by Lugner and his subordinate, Linie. While the demon lord Lugner's blood magic successfully captured Fren, the latter broke through the spell with ease. On the other side of the battle, Stark clashed his axe against Linie, who mimicked his master, Eisen's moves on him.

Lord Lugner's defeat in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

However, the red-haired warrior surpassed his own limits and defeated his opponent. Similarly, Fren unleashed a powerful magic spell to obliterate Lord Lugner. The episode ended with the demon lord perplexedly staring at the visage of Fren that reminded him of Frieren the Slayer.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 10

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Undoubtedly, the previous episode garnered a solid response from fans with many commenting on the resurgence of Madhouse Studios. So, as evident from the previous episode's ending, Frieren anime episode 10 will continue with the elfen mage's battle against Aura.

She will demonstrate more of her abilities and display her vast experience as a mage. In other words, fans can expect a fascinating episode the next week.

