Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of their official television release.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Fate Graphite, the protagonist of the series, traveling to Galia to assist Lady Roxy in her fight against the Divine Dragon. On the way though he ran into trouble as he got drugged by villagers who planned to sacrifice him to monsters. In Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6, he will have to grapple with the challenging task of protecting Set and his daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 6 release time

Roxy and Fate as seen in Berserk of Gluttony (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central European Time - 4 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6 streaming details

Set and Fate will be seen in Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6 (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it is broadcast on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony episode 6 will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5

Hado as seen in Berserk of Gluttony (Image via ACGT Studios)

In the previous episode, Hado dispatched his men to catch Fate, but the latter's stats significantly outmatched his pursuers, prompting them to either fall or flee, leaving only Hado behind. Fate then confronted Hado, who possessed a rare skill known as Holy Sword Mastery, which was necessary to become a Holy Knight.

When Fate asked if Greed could destroy holy swords, his sword firmly asserted its supremacy over man-made swords. As expected, Fate shattered the holy sword in one strike.

Fate and Greed as seen in Berserk of Gluttony (Image via ACGT Studios)

Hado, overcome by fear, was no longer in a state to continue the fight. Fate, however, was bent on exacting revenge for the mistreatment he and others had suffered at the hands of the Holy Knights. Despite the pleas, he did not stop till Hado was dead. Next, he transferred his stats to Greed to unlock its second form, the Black Scythe.

The episode then shifted to Roxy leaving for Galia to confront the Divine Dragon. Before she departed, she left Fate a letter of recommendation that would allow him to stay on the Hart family estate and be protected from the Vlerick.

Fate and his father as seen in Berserk of Gluttony (Image via ACGT Studios)

Nevertheless, Fate declined the offer, opting to become a warrior and follow Roxy to Galia. To embark on this journey, Fate first had to travel to Tetra, a merchant's city he had visited in the past before reaching the capital. Flashbacks showed young Fate spending time with his father, but after his father's death, the villagers cast him out.

In the present, Fate encountered Set, the village chief's son who had previously driven him away. Set pleaded for Fate to subdue the monsters attacking their village. But the villagers, including Set's father, were displeased by Fate’s return.

The villagers even hatched a plan to use Fate as a sacrifice to buy them some time, for which they fed him a candy laced with sleeping pills. As the flying monsters, known as gargoyles, attacked, Fate fell into a deep slumber.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6?

Gargoyles will be seen attacking Fate's old Village in Berserk of Gluttony episode 6 (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony Episode 6, titled The Wrath of a Girl, viewers can expect to see the village in Tetra be under attack by the gargoyles. However, the issue at hand is whether Fate will awaken in time to fight the monsters.

The episode's title suggests that Fate will cross paths with the mysterious young girl from Galia, whom he previously encountered at the Hart Estate. At that point, it had appeared as if this girl was doing Fate a favor by allowing him to eliminate the kobolds.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.