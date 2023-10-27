Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT, Anime Hodai services, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of its official television release.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Fate Graphite, the protagonist of the series, easily defeat a horde of monsters known as Kobold. But then there was the appearance of a mysterious girl from Galia, the same continent where Roxy is to go, possibly to meet her end. Whether Fate chooses to accompany her will be revealed in Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Hado vs Fate in Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5 release time

Fate (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 30, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 30, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5 streaming details

Roxy and Fate (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it is broadcast on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 4

Aisha and Roxy (Image via ACGT Studios)

In the previous episode, warriors were alarmed upon discovering a significant number of Goblins slain. They hastily retreated when they saw Fate, now known as Corpse the Lich or Corpse the Warrior, who concealed his identity behind a mask.

The following day, Roxy showed Fate the fresh grapes at the Hart estate and also paid a visit to her mother, Aisha Hart. Fate and Roxy then lent a hand to the estate's staff in the grape harvest, a task Roxy undertook every year alongside defending the crops against monsters named Kobold.

Mysterious girl (Image via ACGT Studios)

Later, Fate encountered a mysterious girl with eyes resembling his own. She sought to kill the Kobolds but changed her mind upon seeing him. Roxy clarified that she was a Galian.

On the subsequent day, Fate, Roxy, and the warriors embarked on a pursuit of the Kobolds. Among them, they saw a crowned monster, born from years of festering hatred. Fate immediately entered Half Starvation Mode, as his Gluttony Skill craved the taste of a new soul.

While Roxy contemplated facing the monster by herself, Greed cautioned Fate that it would be too much for a young Holy Knight.

The crown monster and Kobold minions (Image via ACGT Studios)

Fate was not at the same level as the crowned monster, but he ingeniously enhanced his stats that night by killing off all the Kobold minions. He then sacrificed ten percent of his stats to Greed, unlocking the First Stage Ultimate form and vanquishing the monster in one blow. When everyone observed the degree of destruction the next morning, they concluded that the Galian girl was to blame.

Aisha summoned Fate to her room after she realized the joy Roxy found in his company. Aware that she had very little time left due to her illness, she requested Fate to look after her daughter in her absence.

Fate and Aisha (Image via ACGT Studios)

However, Roxy was chosen to lead an expedition to Galia, where her father had met his end while attempting to fight the monsters. This selection was influenced by the Vlericks who wanted to eliminate her as she is an obstacle to their research on immortality. Fate tried to stop her but was unsuccessful.

The episode came to an end with Fate ready to confront Hado, who eagerly sought to subjugate Corpse in order to boost his combat stats.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5?

Fate and Hado (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5, titled To Galia, viewers can expect to see how Fate fares in battle against a Holy Knight in his current state. If he wins, he may face consequences because his Gluttony skills will require higher-quality souls. Killing Goblins has already stopped satisfying him. Also, as the title suggests, the following episode will most likely have Roxy going to Galia, and Fate may join her.

