Sakamoto Days chapter 142: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 142 will be released in Japan on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The Assassin Exhibition of the Century finally began in the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, and readers saw members of the Order, Sakamoto's group, and even Slur's associates gather at the museum. The only individual who has yet to appear is the Chairman of the JAA, who has been marked for assassination.

Sakamoto Days chapter 142 will reveal whether Sakamoto's group or the Order members realize Slur's plan is already in motion. Innocent lives are at stake, and if the bomb is not defused in time, the event could turn into a bloodbath.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 142 release time

Wutang and Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 141 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central European Time- 4 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Australian Central Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 141 recap

Mafuyu attacks Kaji as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, the Assassin Exhibition of the Century kicked off at the Okutabi New National Museum of Art, drawing a large number of visitors eager to get a glimpse of the world of assassins. The Order members closely monitored the event since the Chairman of the JAA, Asaki, was supposed to pay a visit on the very first day of this three-day event.

Sakamoto, Shin, and Amane also arrived at the museum, where they encountered Kaji, an old acquaintance of Shin. While Shin explained to Kaji about Slur's plan to detonate a bomb, Sakamoto received a call from Wutang who had some information to share about Slur's dual personality.

Kaji then proceeded to search the museum, using his superior hearing to locate the bomb. Along the way, he crossed paths with Mafuyu who was supposed to have been captured by Slur. Suddenly, he received a hard blow to his throat and collapsed as blood spurted out of his mouth. He attempted to telepathically relay the location of the bomb to Shin, but the chapter left it unclear whether he was successful.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 142?

Mafuyu and Toramaru will be seen in Sakamoto Days chapter 142 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 142, readers will likely follow Mafuyu and Toramaru, who were either converted or forced to serve Slur after a grain-sized bomb was implanted in each of their bodies. It seems unlikely that the same bombs will be used to kill Asaki, but some other plan seems to be at work since the bomb meant to blow up the museum had been planted many days before the event.

Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days chapter 142, Amane will be tailing Shishiba, though the reason for this remains unclear. The pressing question at the moment is whether Shin will manage to locate the bomb. Readers are also eager to discover the identity of the fourth member of the Order, who will be protecting Asaki. Some speculate that it might be Takamura, while others anticipate the revelation of an unknown member.

