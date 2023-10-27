Sakamoto Days chapter 141: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 141 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, the stage was set for the action that is to take place at the Assassin Exhibit of the Century. Three groups—the Order, Sakamoto's group, and Slur's group—would find themselves in a tussle on the day the chairman of JAA shows up.

There is a bomb that has been planted, and it remains to be seen how Sakamoto and the Order will try to stop it from detonating.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers

Sakamoto Days chapter 141 Release time

Slur in Sakamoto days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 141 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 30, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 30, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 140 recap

Muto in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Haruma brought Muto to meet Slur and his gang. When Muto inquired about their intentions, he learned that they planned to assassinate the JAA Chairman, Asaki, during the Assassin Exhibit of the Century.

In order to save his own life, Muto decided to share all the information he had. He cautioned them about the Chairman's security, as four Order members would be at the event to protect him. But it did not matter because the bomb they intended to use to blow up the whole building had already been planted at the site.

Shishiba and Nagumo (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Muto's assistance was vital for Slur's team to determine the exact day that the Chairman was going to attend the exhibit. In return, Slur promised to make Muto the new JAA Chairman.

Meanwhile, Amane grew anxious as neither Sakamoto nor Shin had any knowledge of Slur's plans. Kashima, on the other hand, suspected that the bomb had already been smuggled into the museum, perhaps piece by piece to avoid detection.

Elsewhere, Shishiba questioned Nagumo's decision not to inform the JAA higher-ups about Slur's scheme. But Nagumo did not want them to get scared and call the whole thing off. Moreover, he believed that stopping Slur was essential to prevent further harm to innocent individuals.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 141?

Members of Slur's group in Sakamoto days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 141, readers are hyped to see the beginning of a new arc that involves the possible bombing of a museum. While Sakamoto's group and the Order both share the goal of stopping Slur, it seems unlikely that they will form an alliance.

On the other hand, Sakamoto's earlier attempt to capture Slur failed because of Akira's interference. Although she still remains in Slur's company, it is uncertain at this point whether she will also play a role in carrying out the bombing.

