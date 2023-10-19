Sakamoto Days chapter 140: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 140 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, the long battle between Kamihate and Heisuke finally came to an end and Sakamoto successfully obtained the ticket for the assassin's exhibit.

On the other hand, one of Slur's underlings was on the move, getting in touch with a JAA executive. In Sakamoto Days chapter 140, the focus might shift back to preventing the imminent bloodbath at the museum.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 140 might show Sakamoto's plan to stop a bloodbath at the assassin's exhibit

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 140

Heisuke (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 140 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 22, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 23, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 23, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 139

Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Kamihate started freaking out when Heisuke caught a glimpse of his face, leading him to contemplate ending his life. Kamihate had diligently stayed isolated for years prior to this incident.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Kamihate considered the possibility of forging a friendship and asked Heisuke to hang out with him. Heisuke declined the proposal because he had plans to spend the day with Sakamoto's group.

Sakamoto entered the scene at this point and informed Kamihate that he did not care about stealing his record. This indifference left Kamihate feeling upset. But before leaving, he gave them his ticket for the assassin's exhibit at the museum.

Erio Muto and his bodyguards (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The chapter then shifted to JAA Executive Erio Muto, who was boasting about his capacity to eliminate people effortlessly. He killed one of his associates just to prove his point. He also announced he was looking forward to replacing Asaki as the next Chairman of JAA.

Haruma, one of Slur's subordinates, made a dramatic entrance at that point and took down both of Muto's bodyguards with a shot put ball. After witnessing this spectacle, Muto agreed to accompany Haruma to meet Slur without any hesitation.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 140?

Haruma (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 140, readers will hopefully learn how Slur plans to enter the assassin's exhibit. Perhaps he contacted the JAA Executive to assist him in breaking into the museum and coming up with a strategy to assassinate Asaki.

In the next chapter, readers might also find out how Sakamoto plans to stop both the JAA and Slur's gang. However, none of this is confirmed because spoilers are not yet available.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.