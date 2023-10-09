Sakamoto Days Chapter 139: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

I7 Sakamoto Days Chapter 139 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, readers were treated to a battle between two exceptionally gifted snipers. They can easily influence the world around them using their bullets.

However, the chapter came to an end with Kamihate prepared to shoot Heisuke at point-blank range. Now, in Sakamoto Days Chapter 139, the question is whether Heisuke will survive and achieve victory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sakamoto Days manga.

Fans would look forward to see how Heisuke saves himself in Sakamoto Days Chapter 139

Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 139 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days Chapter 138

Piisuke and Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Heisuke regained his confidence while fighting Kamihate, forcing Kamihate to up his game. He tried to electrocute Heisuke by first splashing him with water and using a live electric wire, all with just a single bullet. However, Pisuke's intervention prevented his plan from succeeding.

Heisuke then went on the offensive, but Kamihate anticipated that he was going to use more ricocheting bullets. Kamihate believed this to be a mere trick shot, not a lethal technique. However, Heisuke managed to surprise Kamihate by curving the trajectory of his bullets.

Despite both being snipers, they kept relocating throughout the duel and ultimately reached the railway tracks. Heisuke then tricked Kamihate, who was right behind him, into thinking he was going to bounce a bullet off a passing train.

Heisuke instead attempted to fire directly behind him, but he missed his target. When he turned to see how Kamihate had managed to dodge his bullet, he was left astounded.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 139?

Kamihate's gun's nozzle and Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Finally, in Sakamoto Days Chapter 138, Kamihate's true identity will be revealed. Although the Order members have perceived Kamihate as a man, many readers believe Kamihate is a woman. But more importantly, it is to be seen whether Heisuke is able to save himself this time as Kamihate might be taking a potentially lethal shot at him from close quarters.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.