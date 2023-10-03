Sakamoto Days chapter 138: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 138 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, Yuto Suzuki's humor was evident in the way Kamihate's amusing backstory was narrated. The sniper who never shows his face was depicted as the nozzle of a gun. Moreover, the bystanders' nonchalant reactions during the intense battle between him and Heisuke added to the comedic effect.

Heisuke showed growth as he adapted to Kamihate's level and gained confidence in his own marksmanship. Now, in Sakamoto Days chapter 138, the question remains whether Heisuke can achieve victory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Heisuke might outsmart Kamihate in Sakamoto Days chapter 138

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 138

Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 138 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 137

Kamihate's gun (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Heisuke started doubting his ability to defeat Kamihate, the highly skilled sniper. Meanwhile, Amane and Shin were perplexed as to why Kamihate was after Sakamoto, who claimed to have never harmed him in the past. So Shin discovered the location where Kamihate was holed up and peeked into his mind.

Nine years ago, Kamihate attempted a long-distance assassination of John Paichy, a famous assassin, from about eight kilometers away. This earned him recognition in the Guinness Book for long-distance sniping and a spot in Time Magazine's list of influential assassins. However, Kamihate only recently discovered that Paichy did not die from his gunshot, but rather that Sakamoto was the one who killed him.

Sakamoto and Paichy (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Kamihate found out the truth when he looked at Paichy's last painting, which was going to be exhibited in a museum. There were bloodstains on the painting at an angle that proved Kamihate did not kill Paichy. This made him feel insecure, and he was determined to keep Sakamoto from visiting the museum and discovering the truth.

Sakamoto, upon learning this, said that Kamihate believes that his strength comes from being alone. As a result, he isolated himself to the extent that, even within the order, no one had seen his face. Thus, losing the title of the world's best sniper would be a devastating blow to someone like him.

The chapter then shifted back to the confrontation between Kamihate and Heisuke, where the latter began to grasp Kamihate's thought process. As Heisuke struggled to find a good angle to shoot without hurting any civilians, he decided to use Kamihate's own trajectory against him instead of bouncing his bullets.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 138?

Heisuke (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 138, readers can expect the showdown between Heisuke and Kamihate to reach its climax as the former seems to have found a way to take on the world's top sniper. This could lead to Kamihate revealing his face.

This also raises questions about Kamihate's gender, as many readers suspect he might actually be a woman, although no such clues have been dropped in the manga. It also remains to be seen whether Sakamoto will take any action to coax Kamihate out of isolation.

