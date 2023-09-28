Sakamoto Days chapter 137: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 137 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers saw the fight between Kamihate and Heisuke begin. Both are excellent shooters, and their abilities were shown off, although Kamihate easily emerged as the more skilled sniper. Sakamoto Days chapter 137 will thus reveal whether Heisuke can stage a comeback.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fans are eager to see Heisuke versus Kamihate in Sakamoto Days chapter 137

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 137

Sakamoto and Shin as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 137 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 1, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 2, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 2, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 136

Heisuke as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Heisuke expressed his desire to face Kamihate alone. He admitted that he could no longer shoot as well as before ever since the incident with Hyo. But he believed he had a better chance than Sakamoto and the others. Sakamoto allowed Heisuke to pursue Kamihate after providing him with one of his prototype bulletproof vests, but decided to follow him to ensure his safety.

Heisuke was well aware that Kamihate would try to eliminate him by shooting him in the head. So, at the last second, he jumped, and his bulletproof vest blocked the bullet. Thus, he managed to outmaneuver Kamihate by getting him to reveal his location.

However, Kamihate swiftly turned the tables, as he was also able to bounce his bullets to target Heisuke. Sakamoto then informed Heisuke that Kamihate is not only good at long distance sniping but can control an entire area with a single bullet.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 137?

Heisuke as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 137, readers can look forward to the clash between Heisuke and Kamihate. Both possess a certain level of confidence in their abilities, though Kamihate's experience and superior sniping skills give him an advantage. Thus, Heisuke must rethink his approach and find a way to defeat Kamihate before the latter overpowers him

Meanwhile, Sakamoto may make his own move, taking advantage of the distraction caused by Heisuke. He is desperate to obtain the exhibit ticket from Kamihate to prevent a bloodbath at the museum.

