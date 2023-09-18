Sakamoto Days chapter 136: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 136 will be released in Japan on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers were properly introduced to Kamihate, one of JAA's best shooters. While Sakamoto was able to distract the sniper for a moment, it did not prevent him from being shot. However, in Sakamoto Days chapter 136, Sakamoto may not have to worry about Kamihate, as Heisuke has chosen to deal with him.

Heisuke versus Kamihate in Sakamoto Days chapter 136

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 136

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 136 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, September 24, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 135

In the previous chapter, readers learned that Sakamoto and Nagumo had once found themselves in a difficult situation, when they were on a mission with Hyo. They went off the road and were surrounded by enemies. While Sakamoto and Nagumo argued about who would act as a bait to help the others escape, Kamihate, from his position four kilometers away, sniped all the enemies.

In the present, Sakamoto recognized Kamihate as the sniper who was aiming at them and stopped trying to find cover, as he knew Kamihate’s accuracy range was eight kilometers. Kamihate held the Guinness World Record for the longest sniping distance and was the only Japanese among the world’s hundred most influential assassins.

As Kamihate started shooting again, Sakamoto bought everyone some time by holding up a photo of a news weather lady. Kamihate missed the shot, as he had a crush on weather ladies, especially since weather information was essential for a sniper.

Sakamoto revealed his plan to defeat Kamihate and get the exhibition ticket, as they headed towards Kamihate’s location. However, he got shot in his right arm on the way. Just when things seemed to get worse, Heisuke came to their rescue and shot into Kamihate’s room. Heisuke assured Sakamoto's party that he would deal with Kamihate alone.

In a comic turn of events, the final panel of the manga showed Kamihate’s gun trembling. He revealed that he found the outside world frightening. This was due to the fact that Heisuke fired at him, even though Kamihate had not done anything to harm him.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 136?

Readers may expect an interesting face-off between Heisuke and Kamihate in Sakamoto Days chapter 136. Although Kamihate had no grudge against Heisuke, he is likely to retaliate now that he has been attacked.

Kamihate, renowned as the Order's top sniper, rarely misses his target. Heisuke, on the other hand, not only has sharp shooting skills but also possesses the unique ability to hit his targets by ricocheting his bullets. This unpredictable factor could potentially put even a proficient shooter like Kamihate at a disadvantage. In the meantime, Sakamoto might be making a move as well instead of being a bystander.

