Sakamoto Days chapter 135: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 135 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto's plan to secure an invitation to the Assassin of the Century exhibit was foiled by an unknown individual. Furthermore, when Sakamoto attempted to purchase a ticket to the event, he once again found this same individual trying to thwart his plans.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 135, readers might finally learn more about this individual and why they are trying to stop Sakamoto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 135 will likely reveal Kamihate's motives

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 135

Sakamoto's gun (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 135 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Monday, September 18, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Monday, September 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Monday, September 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Monday, September 18, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Monday, September 18, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 134

Nagumo at the museum (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Nagumo visited the Okutabi New National Museum of Art and engaged in a discussion about the security measures being implemented to ensure everyone's safety.

The museum boasted one of the strongest security systems consisting of numerous cutting-edge technologies.

The museum had confidence that only ticket holders with fully verified identities would gain access to the exhibit. This made Nagumo ponder how Sakamoto intended to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto, Shin, and Amane attempted to obtain an exhibitor's pass but were rejected. Firstly, the museum did not accommodate last-minute exhibitors. Secondly, someone had already submitted Sakamoto's firearm to the museum.

Sakamoto on Lu's laptop (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Amane found out that the person who submitted the gun went by the name "The End". It made everyone wonder whether someone was intentionally interfering with their plan.

At this point, Lu discovered that exhibition tickets were being sold on the black market. Sakamoto entered the bidding, but The End also joined in. Ultimately, Sakamoto managed to secure the ticket.

However, the situation took a sudden turn when a bullet hit Lu's laptop. It turned out to be Kamihate, who had resorted to sniping in order to stop Sakamoto.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 135?

Kamihate's gun (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 135, it is possible that Sakamoto will encounter a fresh set of obstacles in his mission to prevent the Assassin of the Century exhibit from turning into a bloodbath. The fact that he has yet to get hold of the ticket adds to the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, readers will be eager to catch a glimpse of Kamihate's face as it has not been revealed yet. There are questions about whether Kamihate has a past connection with Sakamoto and whether his actions are driven by the Order's directives or some other agenda.

