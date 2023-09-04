Sakamoto Days chapter 134: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 134 will be released in Japan on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto informed Nagumo about Slur's intention to kill the JAA chairman. The members of the Order did not think of canceling the event where this assassination was planned, even though it posed a threat to the lives of civilians. Instead, they saw it as a chance to eliminate their mortal enemy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 134 will likely show Sakamoto's next course of action in trying to stop Slur

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 134

Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. Readers are currently looking forward to the next encounter between Sakamoto and Slur. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 134 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, September 10, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, September 11, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, September 11, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 133

Nagumo, Heisuke, and Shishiba (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Heisuke informed Nagumo and others about Kumanomi, and then apologized for Hyo's death. He believed that if he had been stronger, Hyo would not have had to sacrifice himself. However, Shishiba and Osaragi held the opposite view, considering Hyo as too weak.

Shishiba then stated that Heisuke would be kept as a hostage, intending to teach Sakamoto a lesson for interfering in the JAA's affairs. At this point, Sakamoto contacted Nagumo and proposed a deal - he would release Heisuke in exchange for sharing information about Slur's next move.

Sakamoto's old gun (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto proceeded to inform Nagumo about Slur's plot to destroy the entire Okutabi New National Museum of Art on the day of the Assassin of the Century exhibit, in order to assassinate Sei Asaki, the current chairman of the JAA. But instead of calling off the event, Nagumo considered it better to use the chairman as bait to nab Slur.

Since the negotiation failed, Sakamoto decided to take action before the Order and Slur's group could turn the event into a bloodbath. To enter the premises, he decided to submit his old gun as part of the exhibit in exchange for an exhibitor's pass.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 134?

Amane, Shin and Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 134, the focus will be on Sakamoto and his gang's attempt to secure a pass for the exhibit.

However, it is apparent that only Sakamoto gaining access to the Okutabi New National Museum of Art may not suffice, considering Slur's group comprises several formidable assassins. Therefore, a fresh strategy must be devised whereby Shin and the rest of the group can contribute as well.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.