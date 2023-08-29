Sakamoto Days chapter 133: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 133 will be released in Japan on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto learned more about Slur and his upcoming plans from Kashima. Slur has been plotting something significant - he intends to blow up a museum filled with innocent civilians in an attempt to bring down the JAA. Meanwhile, Heisuke was kidnapped by Nagumo, who wanted to learn more about Slur and his subordinates.

Sakamoto Days chapter 133 will likely show Sakamoto's next course of action

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 133

Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. A new arc has begun with Sakamoto pursuing Slur once more. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 133 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 132

In the previous chapter, Kashima informed Sakamoto that he had initially believed Slur supported his idea of justice, where overlooking evil was equivalent to committing evil. Their goal was to eliminate the JAA and create a world free of assassins. However, Kashima recently realized that Slur’s true intention was to destroy society itself.

Kashima then disclosed Slur’s next plan. On October 31, the Okutabi New National Museum of Art will host the Assassin of the Century exhibit, where they will display actual weapons, notes, skeletons, and more. Sei Asaki, the current chairman of the JAA, will attend the exhibit. So, Slur has planned to blow up the entire museum that day.

In the meantime, Heisuke was attempting to improve his sniping skills. However, every time he looked through the scope of his rifle, he was haunted by memories of the civilian he had killed.

It was at this moment that Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi abducted him in a car and demanded that he provide them with information about Kumanomi, who had fought and killed Hyo.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 133?

In the next chapter, Sakamoto and his associates will probably be working tirelessly to formulate a plan to prevent Slur and his associates from detonating explosives at the Okutabi New National Museum of Art and to ensure the safety of all those present.

On the other hand, it is uncertain whether the JAA is aware of Slur's next move. However, they are also pursuing Slur, as evidenced by Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi’s kidnapping of Heisuke to extract information. Nonetheless, they are after Slur as Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi have abducted Heisuke to get information out of him about Slur's subordinate.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 133, Heisuke may find himself in a challenging situation, as he seems to have not shared details of the encounter with either Sakamoto or Shin.

