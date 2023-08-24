Sakamoto Days chapter 132: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 132 will be released in Japan on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers saw the start of a new arc where Kashima and Sakamoto's groups started to get along with each other, thanks to the latter's daughter, Hana. It was a rather heartwarming chapter, although it will have consequences because it seems that Sakamoto will soon find new clues to tracking X.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 132 will likely show Sakamoto planning his next course of action

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 132

Kashima (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. But things have taken a lighter turn with the start of a new arc, as evident from the previous chapter.

The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 132 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central Daylight Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 131

Hana (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter opened with Shin and Sakamoto interrogating Kashima, who only had the upper half of his augmented body left.

Shin attempted to get information from Kashima, such as how much he knows about X's other personality, the size of his organization, and what he was planning. But all of this was to no avail as Kashima's strong will prevented Shin from using his psychic ability.

It was lunchtime, so when everyone was gone, Hana approached Kashima, stuffed him into her backpack, and took him to have his body repaired. They went to several shops, and by the end, Hana had installed treads, a fan, UFO catcher arms, a cotton candy machine, a taiyaki machine, a refrigerator, and other equipment in Kashima's body.

Later, when Kashima asked why Hana was helping him despite the fact that he was her father's enemy, Hana explained that her father always helped those in need, and she aspired to be like him. Kashima, too, saw that everyone in town trusted Sakamoto, most likely because he was fighting to protect them. This made him question precisely what he was trying to protect.

Hana and Kashima (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

At that moment a car slammed through the guard rail and was going to hit Hana, but Kashima put himself in front of it to protect her. But before the car could hit either of them, Sakamoto appeared and stopped it.

Kashima then urged Sakamoto to go ahead and kill him. Sakamoto had to explain that he did not intend to kill either him or X, but rather wanted to stop them.

Kashima was skeptical because he suspected Sakamoto of having a hidden agenda. Sakamoto, on the other hand, reminded Kashima that this was not always the case as he had just tried to sacrifice himself to protect Hana, and he did so without any hidden agenda.

Kashima, now convinced, agreed to help Sakamoto on the condition that he save X.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 132?

Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the next chapter, Kashima is likely to offer Sakamoto crucial information to continue his pursuit of X. Sakamoto has to ensure Akira's safety, so he will want to make his move as soon as possible.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 132, Heisuke might also reveal about his encounter with Hyo and one of X's subordinates, which ultimately led to Hyo's unfortunate demise. This might provoke a reaction from everyone, including Kashima.

However, it is important to note that spoilers for Sakamoto Days chapter 132 are not available at present, so this is purely speculative.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.